Dover man charged with criminal threatening with a deadly weapon in domestic disturbance

DOVER – On June 22, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Dover police officers responded to 24 Littleworth Road for a reported domestic disturbance involving a firearm.

On scene, officers were able to remove two adults from the home, while the suspect, 44-year-old George Sousane, refused to cooperate, Dover police stated in a press release.

The Dover Police Department.

The Strafford County Regional Tactical Operations Unit was activated, according to the press release, and was ultimately able to negotiate Sousane to surrender. Sousane was charged with Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor, and Criminal Threatening with a Deadly Weapon, a felony. He was held without bail and will remain in custody at the Strafford County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned at the 7th Circuit Court in Dover on June 24 at 8:30 a.m.

After Sousane was in custody, a search warrant was obtained by Dover Police detectives to recover evidence related to the investigation, which included multiple firearms, police said.

George Sousane

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Dover Police Department at 603-742-4646 or the Dover Crimeline at 603-749-6000. The Dover Crimeline can also be contacted via www.dovernhcrimeline.org.

No further information will be released until Monday, June 24, police said.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Dover NH man charged with criminal threatening with a deadly weapon