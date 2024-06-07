Dover High School 2024 graduates celebrate: 'This class is freaking awesome!'
DOVER — Dover High School graduates on Thursday night were ready to begin the next step in their lives, but they took time to be sentimental, too.
"I am happy to be done with high school, but there are a lot of people I will miss," said Isaac Davis. He said he is headed for the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York, hoping to eventually earn a commission in the Coast Guard.
Jake Gagnon said the night was bittersweet.
"But I do feel like an adult," he said.
For Ethan Proto, not having to get up and go to school the next day seemed unreal.
"Instead, I will be going to work," he said. "I clean pools, so at least I will spend the summer working outside."
Proto said his next move is to learn to fly planes. He plans to study aviation.
Because of a threat of rain, the Dover High School Class of 2024 graduation was moved indoors to the Whittemore Center at the University of New Hampshire. The 342 graduates and their families filed into the arena and the rain held off.
Alexis Huff said she will spend a gap year working, giving her time to decide her next steps.
Jordan Blier and Vanessa Petifort are going back to school, immediately.
"We both want to be nurses so we are already enrolled in an LNA program," said Blier.
"I want to be a traveling nurse," said Petifort. "I am really happy to be finished with high school. I am ready to move on."
Principal says Class of 2024 has shown kindness
Dover High School Principal Peter Driscoll told the Class of 2024 he drew inspiration from a recent visit by a Holocaust survivor.
"She told the students she admired them and had faith in young people," said Driscoll. "What allows me to believe our graduates will find a way forward is I witnessed them every day, think about who they are and what they accomplished. So I say we have nothing to fear. What we don't see are the daily acts of kindness the students show to each other.
"Fret not everyone, the Class of 2024 will take care of us," Driscoll said
Class of 2024 leaders praise their classmates
Class President Jehuda Tawalujan said, "At the end of my junior year, my aspirations were high. I was ready to take on everything, and I did just that — until I didn't. There were unfortunate events in my family, and I chose to be there for them. My selflessness set me back, but I was determined to get back to it. The moment I stopped looking for other people's praise is the moment I found myself. Inspiration is up to you and only you.
"The Class of 2024, we have all done amazing things and for that I am proud of each and every one of you," Tawalujan said.
In his address, class Vice President Aaron Djohan exlaimed, "Make some noise!"
"I am honored to stand here before you today," he said. "To our graduates most of us thought we'd never get to experience high school in real life (due to COVID). Let us make our time in this chapter be filled with boldness. Test your limits and explore. Enjoy what you do. Take satisfaction and pride in whatever you do."
Salutatorian Erik Larson is a triplet. His brothers, Benjamin and Joshua, are also part of the graduating class.
He told his fellow graduates, "This speech is dedicated to my world, my rocks, my brothers Ben and Josh. My family has been everything to me. My experiences and perspective as a triplet are unique. I always had my two closest friends with me. We shared a room, and every night feels like a sleepover. I learned to support others and work hard to make everyone's life better, not just your own."
Larson told the Class of 2024 to remember to "always be true to yourself, be the person you want to be and hold your strong values, and to never forget the people who have always had your back."
Madeline Bachrach said after her initial excitement that followed being told she was valedictorian, she realized she'd have to give a speech. Being no fan of public speaking, she asked for suggestions from classmates and got them, ranging from Oscar-worthy talks to performative dance.
"This class is freaking awesome," she said, going on to list numerous accomplishments of the Class of 2024. "So now before we depart, I just want to say thank you. I truly had a blast."
The presentation of diplomas was a group effort, comprising Superintendent William Harbron, School Board Chair Robin Trefethen, Mayor Robert Carrier, Driscoll, and Valerie West, dean of students.
Dover High School Class of 2024
Amber Marie Adams
Evangeline J. Alexander
Raphaella Medeiros Amaral
Kyle Amrhein
Zachary M. Amsler
John M. Arakelian
Roy Atkisson
Ryder Jonathan Aubin
Braiden M. Auger
Madeline S. Bachrach
Ethan Bailey
Syncere Bailey
Jackson Crawford Bairstow
Gabrielle J. Baker
Sidda-Rose Baker
Steeley M. Baker
Anthony Banks
Catarina Banks
Raelyn Denise Banley
Rhiannon Banley-Bill
Tristan Bartlett
James Bass
Sarah Bastille
Hannah Elizabeth Bauer
Madeline Jane Beach
Violet J. Beer
Lorelei Elissa Bellerose
Travis Robert Benincasa
Noah Christopher Berg
Gavin S. Bernard
Jacob C. Bernier
Mikayla M. Bigda
Noah R. Bilodeau
Jonathan Biron
Jordan R. Blier
Hunter Boardman
Riley Blaze Boisvert
Skye M. Boisvert
Austin Mathew Bolduc
Ava Bolduc
Alanna Leanne Bonneau
Alyson Elizabeth Bortz
Jessica Bourque
Rowan Aislan Boyle
Logan Bradley
Joshua Michael Bridgeford
Roman Brigandi
Isabella Burke Bronson
Ava Rebecca Brooks
Ellie Brown
Amiya J. Brown-Urrutia
Casey Sarah Brunson
Hope L. Buskirk
David Jeremiah Cady
Amanda Brye Callahan
Bryce K. Carberry
Kaiya J. Cardinal
Sydney Taylor Cardinal
Patrick Spencer Carroll
Audrey M. Carter
Isabel L. Carter
Logan Tyler Castonguay
Jadyn Chaisson
Dominic Chalifour
Yehuda Christopher Chandra
Aaron Mark Cilley
Nathan J. Cilley
Jackson John Ciriello
Zayda Clairmont
Kay E. Clark
Kaleb Claytor
Kian Clickman
Kylee Nicole Cloud
Coral Lee Clough
Julia Clough
Caitlin Elizabeth Cole
Haylee Collins
Michael Connors Jr.
Alexander N. Cook
Annastarzya Katrina Copeland
Kaylee F. Corman
Michael J. Cotter Jr.
Angalina Mara Cox
Shane C. Cox
Daniel Cronin
Matthew Thomas Crosier
Nathan Paul Croteau
Tanner Croteau
Owen J. Culcasi
Isaac Phillip Davis
Makenzie Breanne Davis
Payton Denning
Landon T. DeRoy
Aidan Desantis
Delaney Rose Desjardins
Jaydon R. Devoe
Bryan Dionne
Aaron F. Djohan
Jonathan Thomas Dumais
Jessica Lynn Dumas
Charlotte Mae Elliott
Patricia S. Eman
Lucas James Endrizzi
Brandon Eric Enos
Bruce Reiner Erdmann
Aurora Isis Erskine
Peter James Evans
Cleveland M. Facey
Sierra R. Fennell
Audrey Fereira
Ethan Richard Fiorenza
Hannah Maeve Fitzgerald
Evan Fortier
Jake Fortier
Kairi Foster
Sophia Kate Fracassa
Allison Jane Freeman
Marley K. Frigon
Kamden Lee Frost
Jake Gagnon
Matteo Gal
Aidan Gallagher
Liam James Gannon
Eva Marie Leroy Gendron
Ava Louise Gens
Ava Lola Giambrone
Alison Nicole Gibney,
Grayson Gibney
Isabelle C. Gilbert
Kiley Isabelle Gionet
Piper Riley Goldstein
Kenneth Nathaniel Gonie
Harrison Goodell
Elijah H.W. Goodhue
Emmett Thomas Goodman
Evan Gorman
Amelie Rose Gosselin
Landon Gray
Rylen Megan Gray
Sam Grube
Dexter J. Gubud
Gavin William Gygax
Stephanie Ann Hadden
Ivanna Naomi Bianca Hallatu
Megan Healy
Brooke Helliwell
Arissa Paige Hendrarto
Anastasia Olive Hill
Lillienne E. Horwath
Sophie E. Horwath
Colby Michael Howard
Owen Hubbard
Alexis Paige Huff
Dominik Hughes
Rhiana Arion Jinelle Hussey
Ethan Hyde
Eamon Patrick Hynes
Devon S. Innis
Dylan Jabre
Connor Jankowski
Orion G. Jennison Henderson
Kaitlyn Michelle Johnson
Tucker Grey Johnson
McKenna K. Jolicoeur
Elora A. Jones
Leah Jaye Joyce
Riley Turner Joyce
Kellie E. Kasabian
Sophia Ruth Keeney
Patrick M. Kelley
Kaylani Caprice Keokominh
Josiah Keravich
Malaika Kibuchi
Ashley Knowles
Grayson Korth
Breydon Cote Kozler
Micah Krick
Nathanael B. Kurniawan
Lily Lanctot
Tyler D. Landry
Benjamin E. Larson
Erik Matthew Larson
Joshua Edward Larson
Aiden Andrew Lassor
Shawn B. Lasut
Gage M. Lavalley
Brody C. Lee,
Alex R. Lefebvre
Teagan Belle Leighton
Brigid Licata
Cecilia Lim
Jordan Carys Longuil
Ashley Lopes
Nahomy Lora De Leon
Tynan Alexander Lucey
Betty Lee Lundborn
Makayla Mahlee Lyndes
Mikaela R. Maas
Jacob M. Mangum
Caleb Joseph Marasca
Hayden Marasca
Hannah Martin
Ethan McCammon
Daniel McCarthy
Noah Thomas McCurdy
Brady L. McInnes
Isabel A. McIntyre
Bryce McKinney
Augustine Rex McLauchlin
Gianna Sophia Meattey
Tristan Hao Mei
Beldomisa Gaspar Mendes
Kyle Michael Merrill
Sandra G. Mesmer
Fin Michiels
Kimora Ann-Marie Miglionico
Cameron W. Mitchell
Catie A. Moe
Autumn R. Montoya-Bickford
Makenna Alexandra Morrison
Caleb Michael Mosher
Avery R. Mourgenos
Caden Mourgenos
Mia Eleanor Mozzoni
Addison Fajardo Mulholland
Makayla A. Mullikin
Scarlett Leandra Murley
Tristan Nash
Adriana Jean Nasino
Mackenzie Brooke Nelson
Rihanna Nguyen
Leo Norasing
Tyler Dennis O'Brien
Abigail M. O'Malley
Brayden P. O'Neil
Sophia Deeann Ostrander
Kaiden Otting
Mariah L. Ouellette
Jadyn Paesano
Collin Painter
Gabriella Marie Panetta
Phillipian Januard Pantouw
Luciouse Orlando Paradis-Rainault
Ryan Cayce Pascalis
Mansi Mahesh Patel
Link H. Patria
Claire Kerr Paulsen
Kiana Sary Peau
Lila Faye Pellatt
Simon Lee Perron
Ryan Michael Perry
Vanessa M. Petifort
Jake D. Phillips
Meredith Lillian Piller
Rylan Q. Pinkham
Jessica Piri
Evan Pitt
Saige Elizabeth Poklembo
Cyarra Doreen Powers
Matthew Ryan Powers
Nicholas Powers
Isaac Privat
Ethan D. Proto
Keira Marie Proto
Suvana Rai
Adrian Ramos Sandes
Charbel J. Ramy
Bryan Anthony Ranti
Lily Ann Rapoza
Lukah J. Ready
Ryan Winsor Reed
Anthony Ernest Regna
Lilly Reynolds
Jaiden Riley Robidas
Alexander M. Rohrer
Katherine Ross
Mia Erin Ross
Zack A. Rozzo
Bailey Russell
Colby James Russell
Olivia A. Salinas
Yuleicy Isabel Sànchez Rosario
Juliet Vivian Saul
Andrew Sawyer
Caroline J. Schultz
Emily Giovanna Schwartz
Jillian Allison Brenan Scullin
Addison Ellen Sheehan
Alexis Silva
Kyle R. Smart
Ashley Danielle Smith
Martin F. Smith IV
Melissa Smith
James M. Souliere
Anourome Soumpholphakdy
Kendall Nicole Spagna
Sarah Rose Spargo
Margaret Mary Spuler
Aaliyah M. Stancil
Leviathan Stewart
Aidyn Ella Standingwater Stone
Griffin James Stripto
Jake M. Studley
Hannah Michelle Sullivan
Ryan Sullivan
Avery J. Swartzendruber
Ashlynn Florence Swierk
William Gerald Tapscott
Vanessa Unique Tasik
Jehuda Elkan Tawalujan
Jamalle Thomas
Victor J. Thompson
Brooke E. Tibbetts
Alice Mathilde Tiffany
Ashton Skye Tillman
Amelia Ruby Tomassetti
Hayley Marie Tosh
Kate N. Truong
Alexander Brooks Turner
Scotty Ray Turner Jr.
Alexa Leigh Urban
Kaylee Vazquez
Jalen Marwan Vernon,
Tory Therese Vitko
Elias C. Volpini
Mimi J. Wallace
Dominik Watson
Bradley Watters
Alexander Wesner
William J. Wheatley
Jacob Bradley White
Kobe Joseph White
Moon Anthony Williams
Coy Joshua Kaliq Wilson
Donovan C. Winters
Emmah Wood
Jacob Michael Woods
Delsin Travers Wormstead
Jillian D. Wright
Madalenne Pearl Yeaton
Jackson Raymond York
Devante Zayas
