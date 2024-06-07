Dover High School 2024 graduates celebrate: 'This class is freaking awesome!'

DOVER — Dover High School graduates on Thursday night were ready to begin the next step in their lives, but they took time to be sentimental, too.

"I am happy to be done with high school, but there are a lot of people I will miss," said Isaac Davis. He said he is headed for the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York, hoping to eventually earn a commission in the Coast Guard.

Dover High School celebrates its Class of 2024 graduation at the University of New Hampshire's Whittemore Center Thursday, June 6.

Jake Gagnon said the night was bittersweet.

"But I do feel like an adult," he said.

For Ethan Proto, not having to get up and go to school the next day seemed unreal.

"Instead, I will be going to work," he said. "I clean pools, so at least I will spend the summer working outside."

Proto said his next move is to learn to fly planes. He plans to study aviation.

Dover High School graduates Ethan Proto, left, Isaac Davis, and Jake Gagnon, celebrate at the commencement Thursday, June 6, 2024 at the Whittemore Center in Durham.

Because of a threat of rain, the Dover High School Class of 2024 graduation was moved indoors to the Whittemore Center at the University of New Hampshire. The 342 graduates and their families filed into the arena and the rain held off.

Alexis Huff said she will spend a gap year working, giving her time to decide her next steps.

Jordan Blier and Vanessa Petifort are going back to school, immediately.

Dover High School graduating seniors Alexis Huff, left, Jordan Blier, Vanessa Petifort and Julia Clough are excited to graduate but say they will miss their friends. They are seen at commencement Thursday, June 6, 2024 at the Whittemore Center in Durham.

"We both want to be nurses so we are already enrolled in an LNA program," said Blier.

"I want to be a traveling nurse," said Petifort. "I am really happy to be finished with high school. I am ready to move on."

Principal says Class of 2024 has shown kindness

Dover High School Principal Peter Driscoll told the Class of 2024 he drew inspiration from a recent visit by a Holocaust survivor.

"She told the students she admired them and had faith in young people," said Driscoll. "What allows me to believe our graduates will find a way forward is I witnessed them every day, think about who they are and what they accomplished. So I say we have nothing to fear. What we don't see are the daily acts of kindness the students show to each other.

"Fret not everyone, the Class of 2024 will take care of us," Driscoll said

Class of 2024 leaders praise their classmates

Dover High School Class of 2024 Valedictorian Madeline Bachrach addresses her classmates during graduation at the Whittemore Center Thursday, June 6.

Class President Jehuda Tawalujan said, "At the end of my junior year, my aspirations were high. I was ready to take on everything, and I did just that — until I didn't. There were unfortunate events in my family, and I chose to be there for them. My selflessness set me back, but I was determined to get back to it. The moment I stopped looking for other people's praise is the moment I found myself. Inspiration is up to you and only you.

"The Class of 2024, we have all done amazing things and for that I am proud of each and every one of you," Tawalujan said.

In his address, class Vice President Aaron Djohan exlaimed, "Make some noise!"

"I am honored to stand here before you today," he said. "To our graduates most of us thought we'd never get to experience high school in real life (due to COVID). Let us make our time in this chapter be filled with boldness. Test your limits and explore. Enjoy what you do. Take satisfaction and pride in whatever you do."

Dover High School Class of 2024 Vice President Aaron Djohan to speaks classmates during graduation at the Whittemore Center Thursday, June 6.

Salutatorian Erik Larson is a triplet. His brothers, Benjamin and Joshua, are also part of the graduating class.

He told his fellow graduates, "This speech is dedicated to my world, my rocks, my brothers Ben and Josh. My family has been everything to me. My experiences and perspective as a triplet are unique. I always had my two closest friends with me. We shared a room, and every night feels like a sleepover. I learned to support others and work hard to make everyone's life better, not just your own."

Larson told the Class of 2024 to remember to "always be true to yourself, be the person you want to be and hold your strong values, and to never forget the people who have always had your back."

Dover High School celebrates its Class of 2024 graduation at the University of New Hampshire's Whittemore Center Thursday, June 6.

Madeline Bachrach said after her initial excitement that followed being told she was valedictorian, she realized she'd have to give a speech. Being no fan of public speaking, she asked for suggestions from classmates and got them, ranging from Oscar-worthy talks to performative dance.

"This class is freaking awesome," she said, going on to list numerous accomplishments of the Class of 2024. "So now before we depart, I just want to say thank you. I truly had a blast."

The presentation of diplomas was a group effort, comprising Superintendent William Harbron, School Board Chair Robin Trefethen, Mayor Robert Carrier, Driscoll, and Valerie West, dean of students.

Dover High School Class of 2024

Amber Marie Adams

Evangeline J. Alexander

Raphaella Medeiros Amaral

Kyle Amrhein

Zachary M. Amsler

John M. Arakelian

Roy Atkisson

Ryder Jonathan Aubin

Braiden M. Auger

Madeline S. Bachrach

Ethan Bailey

Syncere Bailey

Jackson Crawford Bairstow

Gabrielle J. Baker

Sidda-Rose Baker

Steeley M. Baker

Anthony Banks

Catarina Banks

Raelyn Denise Banley

Rhiannon Banley-Bill

Tristan Bartlett

James Bass

Sarah Bastille

Hannah Elizabeth Bauer

Madeline Jane Beach

Violet J. Beer

Lorelei Elissa Bellerose

Travis Robert Benincasa

Noah Christopher Berg

Gavin S. Bernard

Jacob C. Bernier

Mikayla M. Bigda

Noah R. Bilodeau

Jonathan Biron

Jordan R. Blier

Hunter Boardman

Riley Blaze Boisvert

Skye M. Boisvert

Austin Mathew Bolduc

Ava Bolduc

Alanna Leanne Bonneau

Alyson Elizabeth Bortz

Jessica Bourque

Rowan Aislan Boyle

Logan Bradley

Joshua Michael Bridgeford

Roman Brigandi

Isabella Burke Bronson

Ava Rebecca Brooks

Ellie Brown

Amiya J. Brown-Urrutia

Casey Sarah Brunson

Hope L. Buskirk

David Jeremiah Cady

Amanda Brye Callahan

Bryce K. Carberry

Kaiya J. Cardinal

Sydney Taylor Cardinal

Patrick Spencer Carroll

Audrey M. Carter

Isabel L. Carter

Logan Tyler Castonguay

Jadyn Chaisson

Dominic Chalifour

Yehuda Christopher Chandra

Aaron Mark Cilley

Nathan J. Cilley

Jackson John Ciriello

Zayda Clairmont

Kay E. Clark

Kaleb Claytor

Kian Clickman

Kylee Nicole Cloud

Coral Lee Clough

Julia Clough

Caitlin Elizabeth Cole

Haylee Collins

Michael Connors Jr.

Alexander N. Cook

Annastarzya Katrina Copeland

Kaylee F. Corman

Michael J. Cotter Jr.

Angalina Mara Cox

Shane C. Cox

Daniel Cronin

Matthew Thomas Crosier

Nathan Paul Croteau

Tanner Croteau

Owen J. Culcasi

Isaac Phillip Davis

Makenzie Breanne Davis

Payton Denning

Landon T. DeRoy

Aidan Desantis

Delaney Rose Desjardins

Jaydon R. Devoe

Bryan Dionne

Aaron F. Djohan

Jonathan Thomas Dumais

Jessica Lynn Dumas

Charlotte Mae Elliott

Patricia S. Eman

Lucas James Endrizzi

Brandon Eric Enos

Bruce Reiner Erdmann

Aurora Isis Erskine

Peter James Evans

Cleveland M. Facey

Sierra R. Fennell

Audrey Fereira

Ethan Richard Fiorenza

Hannah Maeve Fitzgerald

Evan Fortier

Jake Fortier

Kairi Foster

Sophia Kate Fracassa

Allison Jane Freeman

Marley K. Frigon

Kamden Lee Frost

Jake Gagnon

Matteo Gal

Aidan Gallagher

Liam James Gannon

Eva Marie Leroy Gendron

Ava Louise Gens

Ava Lola Giambrone

Alison Nicole Gibney,

Grayson Gibney

Isabelle C. Gilbert

Kiley Isabelle Gionet

Piper Riley Goldstein

Kenneth Nathaniel Gonie

Harrison Goodell

Elijah H.W. Goodhue

Emmett Thomas Goodman

Evan Gorman

Amelie Rose Gosselin

Landon Gray

Rylen Megan Gray

Sam Grube

Dexter J. Gubud

Gavin William Gygax

Stephanie Ann Hadden

Ivanna Naomi Bianca Hallatu

Megan Healy

Brooke Helliwell

Arissa Paige Hendrarto

Anastasia Olive Hill

Lillienne E. Horwath

Sophie E. Horwath

Colby Michael Howard

Owen Hubbard

Alexis Paige Huff

Dominik Hughes

Rhiana Arion Jinelle Hussey

Ethan Hyde

Eamon Patrick Hynes

Devon S. Innis

Dylan Jabre

Connor Jankowski

Orion G. Jennison Henderson

Kaitlyn Michelle Johnson

Tucker Grey Johnson

McKenna K. Jolicoeur

Elora A. Jones

Leah Jaye Joyce

Riley Turner Joyce

Kellie E. Kasabian

Sophia Ruth Keeney

Patrick M. Kelley

Kaylani Caprice Keokominh

Josiah Keravich

Malaika Kibuchi

Ashley Knowles

Grayson Korth

Breydon Cote Kozler

Micah Krick

Nathanael B. Kurniawan

Lily Lanctot

Tyler D. Landry

Benjamin E. Larson

Erik Matthew Larson

Joshua Edward Larson

Aiden Andrew Lassor

Shawn B. Lasut

Gage M. Lavalley

Brody C. Lee,

Alex R. Lefebvre

Teagan Belle Leighton

Brigid Licata

Cecilia Lim

Jordan Carys Longuil

Ashley Lopes

Nahomy Lora De Leon

Tynan Alexander Lucey

Betty Lee Lundborn

Makayla Mahlee Lyndes

Mikaela R. Maas

Jacob M. Mangum

Caleb Joseph Marasca

Hayden Marasca

Hannah Martin

Ethan McCammon

Daniel McCarthy

Noah Thomas McCurdy

Brady L. McInnes

Isabel A. McIntyre

Bryce McKinney

Augustine Rex McLauchlin

Gianna Sophia Meattey

Tristan Hao Mei

Beldomisa Gaspar Mendes

Kyle Michael Merrill

Sandra G. Mesmer

Fin Michiels

Kimora Ann-Marie Miglionico

Cameron W. Mitchell

Catie A. Moe

Autumn R. Montoya-Bickford

Makenna Alexandra Morrison

Caleb Michael Mosher

Avery R. Mourgenos

Caden Mourgenos

Mia Eleanor Mozzoni

Addison Fajardo Mulholland

Makayla A. Mullikin

Scarlett Leandra Murley

Tristan Nash

Adriana Jean Nasino

Mackenzie Brooke Nelson

Rihanna Nguyen

Leo Norasing

Tyler Dennis O'Brien

Abigail M. O'Malley

Brayden P. O'Neil

Sophia Deeann Ostrander

Kaiden Otting

Mariah L. Ouellette

Jadyn Paesano

Collin Painter

Gabriella Marie Panetta

Phillipian Januard Pantouw

Luciouse Orlando Paradis-Rainault

Ryan Cayce Pascalis

Mansi Mahesh Patel

Link H. Patria

Claire Kerr Paulsen

Kiana Sary Peau

Lila Faye Pellatt

Simon Lee Perron

Ryan Michael Perry

Vanessa M. Petifort

Jake D. Phillips

Meredith Lillian Piller

Rylan Q. Pinkham

Jessica Piri

Evan Pitt

Saige Elizabeth Poklembo

Cyarra Doreen Powers

Matthew Ryan Powers

Nicholas Powers

Isaac Privat

Ethan D. Proto

Keira Marie Proto

Suvana Rai

Adrian Ramos Sandes

Charbel J. Ramy

Bryan Anthony Ranti

Lily Ann Rapoza

Lukah J. Ready

Ryan Winsor Reed

Anthony Ernest Regna

Lilly Reynolds

Jaiden Riley Robidas

Alexander M. Rohrer

Katherine Ross

Mia Erin Ross

Zack A. Rozzo

Bailey Russell

Colby James Russell

Olivia A. Salinas

Yuleicy Isabel Sànchez Rosario

Juliet Vivian Saul

Andrew Sawyer

Caroline J. Schultz

Emily Giovanna Schwartz

Jillian Allison Brenan Scullin

Addison Ellen Sheehan

Alexis Silva

Kyle R. Smart

Ashley Danielle Smith

Martin F. Smith IV

Melissa Smith

James M. Souliere

Anourome Soumpholphakdy

Kendall Nicole Spagna

Sarah Rose Spargo

Margaret Mary Spuler

Aaliyah M. Stancil

Leviathan Stewart

Aidyn Ella Standingwater Stone

Griffin James Stripto

Jake M. Studley

Hannah Michelle Sullivan

Ryan Sullivan

Avery J. Swartzendruber

Ashlynn Florence Swierk

William Gerald Tapscott

Vanessa Unique Tasik

Jehuda Elkan Tawalujan

Jamalle Thomas

Victor J. Thompson

Brooke E. Tibbetts

Alice Mathilde Tiffany

Ashton Skye Tillman

Amelia Ruby Tomassetti

Hayley Marie Tosh

Kate N. Truong

Alexander Brooks Turner

Scotty Ray Turner Jr.

Alexa Leigh Urban

Kaylee Vazquez

Jalen Marwan Vernon,

Tory Therese Vitko

Elias C. Volpini

Mimi J. Wallace

Dominik Watson

Bradley Watters

Alexander Wesner

William J. Wheatley

Jacob Bradley White

Kobe Joseph White

Moon Anthony Williams

Coy Joshua Kaliq Wilson

Donovan C. Winters

Emmah Wood

Jacob Michael Woods

Delsin Travers Wormstead

Jillian D. Wright

Madalenne Pearl Yeaton

Jackson Raymond York

Devante Zayas

