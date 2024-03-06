Dover-Eyota Public Schools adds program to help students to earn CNA certification

Mar. 6—EYOTA, Minn. — Starting next year, students at Dover-Eyota High School will be able to get a head start on a nursing career through a new class.

The school announced last week that it's developing a program to help students earn credentials as a certified nursing assistant while still in the building.

"This is the example of programming that we need to be looking at in school districts," Superintendent Jeremy Frie said. "If they take it at age 16/17, they can get that job in high school for $20 an hour and start their nursing journey."

The class will allow students to earn three credits that can then transfer to any nursing program in the state, Frie said.

The school is undertaking the class in coordination with Minnesota State Southeast. The district is also working with Mayo Clinic to acquire donations of medical equipment for the class.

Although the program will be a new addition to Dover-Eyota, it'll just be the latest in a number of similar programs throughout southeast Minnesota.

Right next door, Rochester Public Schools has a P-TECH program, housed at Rochester Community and Technical College, that allows students to take a track in either nursing or information technology. RPS also has a C-TECH program, which also allows students to pursue a certification in nursing.

In an era when students have numerous options to pursue their education, which includes leaving for post-secondary enrollment at colleges and universities, Frie said it's important to give students a reason to stay at their local school.

The addition of the class is just one example of a larger initiative by Dover-Eyota to start offering more programs focused on career and technical education. In 2022, voters approved a levy of $21 million. Although part of that was dedicated for maintenance upgrades, another portion has been put toward the expansion Dover-Eyota's CTE education programming. Frie described the initiative as an important addition to support students who do not want to pursue a traditional college experience.

"Not every kid should go to college to make money," Frie said. "We can just sit back and be stagnant and offer woods class."