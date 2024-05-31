Dover endorses Pride Month, but restricts flags. LGBTQ+ critics call it ‘a farce’

DOVER — Already embroiled in debates over a budget deficit and town management, Dover officials dove into another controversy this week on the eve of LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

Four members of the Dover LGBTQ Advisory Committee resigned after Mayor James Dodd and the town council voted 6-2 Tuesday to approve an ordinance restricting the types of flags that can be flown above town hall to the federally-approved U.S., state and POW-MIA flags.

The resignations from the advisory committee, including that of Council Member Sandra Wittner, followed a heated discussion pitting LGBTQ+ community supporters against Dodd, and tense exchanges among the elected officials.

Dover school board President Daniella Mendez spoke out Tuesday against a council resolution that critics saw as an attempt to ban LGBTQ+ Pride flags from flying over town hall.

Dover vote: Pride flags in park, not over town hall

Dodd said his support of the resolution had nothing to do with anti-LGBTQ+ bias. Instead, he said he wanted to avoid having to "pick and choose" which community organizations would be permitted to fly flags above Town Hall. His predecessor, former mayor Carolyn Blackman, authorized a Pride Flag to be raised above the municipal building on North Sussex Street last year.

The mayor also pointed to a provision in the resolution that allows the council to authorize other flags, possibly including the Pride Flag, to be raised on flagpoles at other town properties, including JFK Park. The Pride flag was also raised there in 2023.

But that was not enough to quell an onslaught of criticism during the public comment portion of the meeting.

Critics see 'hatred and intolerance'

Daniella Mendez, president of the Dover Board of Education and the first transgender woman voted into elected office in New Jersey, cited the lessons learned after the Stonewall Uprising in 1969, when New York officials authorized police raids on gay establishments and were, in Mendez's words, "on the wrong side of history."

"Here we are, 50 years later, at a crossroads in the movement," she said. "Violence against LGBTQ+ folks is on the rise. The same hatred and intolerance influence resolutions like [the Dover flag resolution]. Tonight I stand before you, asking you to open your hearts and minds and understand the significance of Pride celebrations and flag raisings."

The council then cast its vote on the flag resolution, with Karol Ruiz and Sandra Wittner voting against it.

The council followed with an 8-1 vote in favor of another resolution to "recognize and support" June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Dodd was among the votes in favor. The lone vote against it was cast by Geovani Estacio.

Wave of resignations

Following the 6-2 vote in favor of the new flag restrictions, Mendez stood again to announce her resignation from the LGBTQ Advisory Committee. So did Maria Chacon, who called the committee "a farce." TC McCourt also resigned.

More: Dover councilman makes first court appearance after allegedly assaulting homeless man

"Resolution 157 is a slap in the face to the LGBTQ+ community in this town," McCourt said. "Flying the flag above our seat of power, not hidden away in a park, is a symbol of acceptance, inclusion and progress."

"This is like a sham," Chacon said. "I wasted my time, my energy and emotions putting forth a proposal that went nowhere."

A tense exchange between council and critics

Ruiz pushed back against the mayor and council majority, saying their discussion of the issue was "disingenuous at best." That earned a loud rebuke from Council Member Michael Scarneo.

"How dare you sit there and tell us what we are thinking?" he shouted. "You're unbelievable. You really are!"

"We gave them the advisory committee role," Ruiz responded, "and they give us their votes, and we would not even give them the time of day to listen what they had to say."

Scarneo raised concerns the town could be sued by groups who were denied flag permits while others were approved.

Dover Mayor James Dodd said the town needed to avoid having to "pick and choose" which organizations were allowed to fly flags.

"We approve one group and we piss off everybody else," Scarneo said

Mayor Dodd: 'What about our beliefs?'

Dodd said he felt the resolution's authorization to allow flags at other town sites was "a good compromise."

"This is a government municipal building, and I don't appreciate the fact of you coming here and you're saying we're banning the Pride Flag," Dodd said. "We're not. And it's amazing to me how everyone is coming here tonight and asking us to understand your beliefs, but when we don't agree with you, you automatically become haters.

"What about our beliefs? What about the belief that the only flag that should fly over the Municipal Building is the American flag?"

A similar initiative was enacted earlier this year in Boonton, where a new Republican-majority council voted to amend an existing ordinance. The move effectively banned the flying of any flags on municipal land other than those representing the U.S., New Jersey, Morris County, the town or the military.

Dodd and all eight members of the Dover council are Democrats. Mendez had a warning for them on Tuesday.

"Let me be clear: LGBTQ+ folks are an increasing electorate in Dover," Mendez said. "Let me be clear: We are prepared to use our voting power and influence to ensure we are represented by this mayor and this council. Let me be clear: We expect our Democrat council to act in accordance with Democratic values, and not the far-right agenda."

