Dover Council refuses to remove reprimand against police chief

DOVER — Municipal governing bodies typically discuss employee discipline matters behind closed doors, but this week the public got a rare glimpse of that backroom process in public.

The Town Council held a public executive session on Tuesday night to discuss a disciplinary measure filed by Administrator BettyLou DeCroce against Police Chief Jonathan Delaney.

The unusual scenario played out at the direction of Delaney, who invoked a clause in his contract allowing him to demand a public forum.

That contract "has revisions in regards to grievances that don't exist in most individual contracts, if any," Dover labor counsel Jonathan Cohen said. "It puts us in a bit of a cumbersome position. You folks have to pass a resolution either denying the relief sought in the grievance or sustaining the grievance and affording the relief the chief seeks."

Dover Police Chief Jonathan Delaney.

At the end of a nearly five-hour meeting that ended just before midnight, the council denied Delaney's request to have the reprimand removed from his permanent record by a 5-4 vote, with Mayor James Dodd voting to uphold the discipline.

The vote likely escalates a conflict between the chief and mayor that has played out in public since Dodd was reelected to his office in January. Delaney now can seek relief through arbitration that would be paid for by the town.

Packed Dover Council chamber

Delaney attended the meeting but did not speak. His support in a packed audience included about 20 police chiefs represented by Morris Plains Chief Michael Koroski, president of the Morris County Police Chiefs Association.

Dover Mayor James Dodd in a 2018 photo.

Koroski noted several of those chiefs also attended the previous council meeting, but did not speak.

"Our silent presence two weeks ago hoped to communicate the message that we support Chief Jonathan Delaney and the officers of the Dover Police Department," Koroski said. "That quiet message was not received."

"This department has suffered from years of managerial malfeasance and has led to a workforce that was disengaged and dissatisfied," Koroski continued. "You must permit this chief, who has a commitment from his men and the respect of this community, to lead this agency free of political agendas and goals."

The county and state police chief's association "are monitoring this situation and we aren't going anywhere," Koroski concluded. "We will pack this room and line these walls at every meeting."

Assault charge leads to confrontation

DeCroce filed the reprimand after the Feb. 13 council meeting, where Delaney confronted Dodd and Council Member Sergio Rodriguez. Rodriguez had been arrested on Feb. 9 and charged with simple assault by town officers due to his conflict with three homeless men that he posted on his social media.

Delaney stood and spoke out at the Feb. 13 meeting after Rodriguez, who was facing fierce public criticism for his arrest, directly addressed the chief in the gallery.

"I want the people around this town to respect our police," Rodriguez told Delaney. "I don't want them saying 'Hey, Dover, we can do whatever we want there.' Because let's face it, that's what's being said. And I don't like it."

Rodriguez paused as the chief approached the podium and said loudly: "We have some of the hardest-working officers in the state of New Jersey, if not the nation. They have families, too."

Following that meeting, DeCroce issued a letter of reprimand to the chief for improper conduct at the meeting, leading to Delaney's grievance that was voted down Tuesday.

'Personal vendetta'

Council Member Karol Ruiz, a frequent critic of the mayor, accused him of orchestrating the reprimand.

"My belief, based on evidence for years, is that our mayor, with his eight or nine lawsuits from police officers and previous history of fights with the police department, has a personal vendetta against this chief," Ruiz said.

Dodd and DeCroce denied that implication.

"You have no clue what you're talking about," said Dodd, who was voted out of office after 14 years in 2019, but won his seat back in 2023 with 70% of the vote. "Some of you may like the way I operate and some of you may not. There was a mandate for me to come back to this position because of the way this town was dysfunctional."

Dodd, noting he promoted the popular, home-grown chief three times, said he was there "to work with everybody in this town, including Chief Delaney."

DeCroce, a former state assemblywoman and a Republican serving a majority-Democrat town, said no one directed her to issue the reprimand, but she did enlist assistance from a consulting attorney to write it.

"[DeCroce] was deeply concerned by your wholly inappropriate and unprofessional behavior and interactions with members of the governing body," Cohen said, quoting from DeCroce's letter to Delaney. "A written reprimand is still on the light side of disciplinary actions as opposed to suspensions, terminations and demotions."

The council also passed a resolution to remove the responsibilities of police custodial records from the police and return it to the clerk's office. This was another retaliatory strike by Dodd's administration against the police department, Ruiz and others alleged.

Dodd denied the allegation and said most towns assign clerks to oversee those custodial records, and any violations by police of the Open Public Records Act can endanger the license of the clerk.

Dodd appointed himself to head the administration's Police Committee at the meeting.

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Dover Council refuses to remove reprimand against police chief