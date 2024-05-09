Dover to consider legislation to ban recreational marijuana dispensaries in the city

DOVER ‒ The city is considering placing a ban on opening recreational marijuana dispensaries in Dover, a move that New Philadelphia took several weeks ago.

Last year, Ohio voters approved a constitutional amendment, Issue 2, legalizing recreational marijuana, but it includes a provision that allows cities to regulate the sale of medical and recreational marijuana within their corporate limits.

Members of the Empower Tusc Coalition, an anti-drug coalition, gave a presentation to council this week, calling for a ban in Dover.

Kerry Metzger, the chairman of the group and a former county commissioner, noted that Issue 2 passed statewide last November with 57.19% of the vote.

"I mention this to you because you're going to hear arguments that it's the will of the people to legalize recreational marijuana here in Ohio, and therefore you should not prohibit in any way its use. I contend that state Issue 2 was driven through the election process by the urban counties in the state of Ohio," he said.

In Tuscarawas County, 57.3% of residents voted against Issue 2. In Dover, 54.88% voted against the measure, he said.

Metzger urged quick passage of a ban by council.

"The timing of this outright prohibition is extremely important. For once an operator is given a certificate of operation license, it's going to be much harder to ban or prohibit these dispensaries," he said.

The state could begin issuing licenses as early as June, he noted.

Also speaking was Jodi Salvo, coordinator for the group. One of the priorities of Empower Tusc is to prevent youth substance use.

"We're very concerned about the impact to youth, the change in our community norms, public safety and that we have a great opportunity to ban at this point," she said.

Mayor Shane Gunnoe asked that council consider two measures, an emergency ordinance to prohibit adult cannabis use operators within city limits, and an ordinance to amend the ordinances of the city to prohibit commercial cultivation, commercial processing and retail dispensaries in all zoned districts of Dover.

These issues will be considered at future council meetings.

Dover council voted to ban medical marijuana dispensaries in the city in 2016.

Reach Jon at 330-364-8415 or at jon.baker@timesreporter.com.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Dover weighs ban on recreational marijuana dispensaries in the city