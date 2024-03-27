DoveLewis helps tortoise with new prosthetic wheel

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local veterinary hospital DoveLewis is helping a little reptile get back on the move.

Cookie the Tortoise suffered an accident leaving him with a necrotic leg that had to be amputated, but that couldn’t slow him down.

With the help of DoveLewis, Cookie got a brand new, custom-designed, 3D-printed prosthetic wheel attached to his shell.

In-N-Out Burger continues attempts to open Beaverton-area location

Cookie the Tortoise is back on the move after getting a prosthetic wheel (DoveLewis)

Cookie the Tortoise is back on the move after getting a prosthetic wheel (DoveLewis)

Cookie the Tortoise is back on the move after getting a prosthetic wheel (DoveLewis)

According to DoveLewis, the wheel was made using a 3D printer that belonged to a veterinarian.

Here’s how much you need to make to live comfortably in Portland, study says

Using the wheel, Cookie can move easily, and as a bonus, looks extremely stylish.

See Cookie in action in the video player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.