DoveLewis helps tortoise with new prosthetic wheel
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local veterinary hospital DoveLewis is helping a little reptile get back on the move.
Cookie the Tortoise suffered an accident leaving him with a necrotic leg that had to be amputated, but that couldn’t slow him down.
With the help of DoveLewis, Cookie got a brand new, custom-designed, 3D-printed prosthetic wheel attached to his shell.
In-N-Out Burger continues attempts to open Beaverton-area location
According to DoveLewis, the wheel was made using a 3D printer that belonged to a veterinarian.
Here’s how much you need to make to live comfortably in Portland, study says
Using the wheel, Cookie can move easily, and as a bonus, looks extremely stylish.
See Cookie in action in the video player above.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.