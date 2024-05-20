Douglas High School community remembers teen killed in January fire

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Dozens of people showed their support to honor an 18-year-old who lost her life in a house fire in January.

Dawn Allen was killed when a fire raced through her family home near the Douglas community in Marshall County.

Family, friends, and former classmates at Douglas High School all gathered to honor Dawn by holding a butterfly release at Douglas High School in her honor.

A cross was made by a school employee. School officials also planted a butterfly bush, and minutes later the butterflies were released.

“If you ever met Dawn, you knew she had a contagious smile. Today’s butterfly release is evidence of how much she was loved by the Douglas community and the entire Marshall County School family,” stated Dr. Cindy Wigley, Superintendent of Education, Marshall County Schools.

