Douglas Fire near Rancho Cordova burns along Sunrise Boulevard, quickly reaches 325 acres

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District firefighters were working Monday afternoon to douse a nearly 330-acre blaze near Rancho Cordova that was spreading in windy conditions.

Firefighters were called to the area of Douglas Road and Sunrise Boulevard shortly after 3 p.m. as flames spread through dead grass around the Mather Golf Course and Mather Lake. Metro Fire in a social media post just after 5:30 p.m. said the fire had burned 285 acres. Cal Fire reported the fire at 327 acres.

Flames were spreading south toward Kiefer Boulevard bordering Sunrise Boulevard, said Battalion Chief Parker Wilbourn, a Metro Fire spokesman.

Metro Fire said the fire was burning along a canal and that there is no threat to structures.

The fire is burning on the west side of Sunrise Boulevard. Just east of the thoroughfare is Anatolia, a group of neighborhoods in Rancho Cordova that are home to several thousand people. No evacuation orders had been issued as of 5:15 p.m., according to fire and law enforcement officials.

The Rancho Cordova Police Department diverted southbound traffic from Sunrise Boulevard onto Douglas Road. Northbound Sunrise Boulevard was closed but has since reopened, the Police Department said in social media posts.

Large portions of Northern California are under a red flag warning due to dangerous fire weather, including buffeting gales and low humidity, according to National Weather Service’s station in Sacramento. The weather service in a social media post about the Douglas Fire said “critical fire weather conditions” including “gusty north winds” were expected to continue into the evening. Metro Fire said firefighters faced gusts around 30 mph.

The red flag warning is in place through 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The Douglas Fire is about two miles northeast of where the Excelsior Fire, a 900-acre blaze that ignited Sunday, burned before being fully contained by Monday morning.

The causes of each fire were unknown as of Monday afternoon.

Only southbound Sunrise Blvd is closed at this time. — Rancho Cordova PD (@RanchoCordovaPD) June 17, 2024