Douglas County school changes graduation venue over security clearance concerns

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Douglas County School District is facing backlash from some parents after a change in location for Douglas County High School’s May 22 commencement ceremony.

The decision to host the graduation ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy excited some students, but the security clearances needed to enter the base meant some graduating seniors or their families would not be able to attend the event.

Douglas County High School’s graduation location was announced proudly to parents in an email that read, in part: “We hope you are as excited as we are about this amazing opportunity to celebrate our deserving seniors.” The location: the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Clune Arena.

They touted the venue’s climate controls, as weather conditions have been an issue for school graduations in the past.

Venue change comes 2 weeks before commencement

On Wednesday morning, parents received an email about a location change from the academy to EchoPark Stadium in Parker, a 40-minute drive. Parents of graduating seniors, like Meredith Newton, were upset with the last-minute decision just two weeks before the commencement ceremonies.

“It’s super frustrating. It’s disappointing. The kids, the parents, we were all excited about being at the Air Force Academy. A really nice venue, we don’t have to worry about weather. I know Douglas County has had to delay a lot of their graduations because of weather, wind, snow,” Meredith Newton said.

Her son, Cobi Newton, is just as frustrated.

“I was really excited to have it at the Air Force. You don’t really have that opportunity. Felt like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he said.

The school noted multiple reasons for the change. Mainly, they claim there was a backlash from their community about the security requirements at the academy. According to the academy’s website, entering the base requires a military ID, passport or driver’s license. For non-U.S. citizens, additional clearance could take up to 72 hours. Anyone with a prior felony is not allowed on base.

Those requirements were laid out in a mandatory meeting for parents two weeks ago, which Meredith Newton attended.

“They had an officer from the Air Force come down and explain the process to get in. It’s not because they can’t do it, it’s because they don’t want to do it, so we are accommodating the rest of the 400 students and thousands of family members and parents who will attend to fit the uncomfortable needs of 25 individuals. It’s just a little frustrating,” she said.

Douglas County High School: ‘Unfortunately, there has been increased scrutiny by some in our community’

FOX31 asked for a response from the school district but received the same letter that was sent to parents:

“We worked closely with our students and families, as well as representatives from the Air Force Academy, to ensure our community understood the security requirements at the Academy and that everyone who wished to attend the commencement ceremony would be able to do so. Unfortunately, there has been increased scrutiny by some in our community, as well as members of the media, regarding the location of our graduation ceremony. There are concerns that this spotlight on our graduation could result in additional stress and traffic delays that we do not want for our seniors and their families on this special day. We want to ensure all family members, friends and loved ones are able to attend this milestone celebration and can arrive on time.” Douglas County High School

“It’s still special, but then again going to this random track park stadium, it just doesn’t compare. It’s not on the same level,” said Cobi Newton, who is not alone in his frustrations.

A petition is circulating among students begging their school not to host commencement at EchoPark Stadium. The petition says: “Not only is it a minimal amount of the class, but the graduation is on the 22nd, so changing the venue now is catastrophic to most. We need to act now since graduation is so soon, and we want location security so we no longer have to stress about our families.”

“We’re disappointed that it’s at EchoPark in general. I think that they had ample time from November to now if this was going to be an issue for some to change the venue a long time ago. It’s not a new process that the Air Force Academy is going through. This has been the standard, so why wait until the last minute?” Meredith Newton said.

FOX31 also reached out to the Air Force Academy, which declined to comment on the decision but shared the entry requirements.

