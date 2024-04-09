Douglas County plans 5 years of highway projects

Apr. 9—SUPERIOR — Douglas County has a five-year plan for improving county trunk highways.

Plans include reconstruction of county highways C and Z and Business Highway 53; pulverizing and paving projects to county highways B, E and P; adding a span and armor to the

Nemadji River Bridge on County Highway W;

and several mill and overlay projects over the next five years.

More than $18.3 million in projects are planned, including the federally funded project to restore the bridge on County Highway W, which washed out due to flooding in 2018 and has been closed ever since.

The bridge repair is slated for 2025.

"This is just keeping pace with what we started years ago with our five-year plan," Highway Commissioner Jason Jackman said. "To date, we've kept it pretty well. Again, it all depends on how much is borrowed and how far that dollar will stretch."

This year's projects include pulverizing, rubblizing and paving County Highway UU from County Highway U to State Highway 13; reconstruction of County Highway C from the state line to Barnes Road; and pulverizing and paving County Highway P from County Highway A to County Highway L.

The rubblizing process fractures concrete pavement to create the base for new pavement. Jackman said he hopes rubblizing on UU goes well because it could solve some problems on 20 miles of County Highway E and Business 53.

"If this method turns out in the budget and the project does well, I think we can start chipping away on projects on E and Business 53," Jackman said.

Business 53 is slated for reconstruction in 2026 and 2027, and work on County Highway E is slated to begin in 2027 from the city limits to County Highway K.

"We've got a good plan here," said Supervisor Nick Baker, chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Some of the projects included in the new five-year plan include milling and overlaying project areas from the county's first five-year plan 25 years ago, Jackman said. He said that would help the county better maintain the roads at a lesser cost, he said.

Supervisor Scott Luostari asked about County Highway H in the Brule area, which is deteriorating but not included in the construction plan.

Over the next three years, County Highway C from the Minnesota state line to U.S. Highway 35 will be constructed in three phases before other contracted design projects for county highways H, U and M will get done.

"Unfortunately, we're depending on state dollars there," Jackman said. "Later this summer I'll be applying for the second segment on C. We still have a third segment, then we'll get to H."