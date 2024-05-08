Douglas County Past: Superior welcomes first international vessel; lost sheep recovered by poundmaster

May 7—May 3, 1924

Well sunk on canning factory site at Poplar

POPLAR, Wis. — A well was sunk by Gustafson Bros., of Superior, on the site of the canning factory. At a depth of 50 feet, a flow of excellent water was obtained. Several carloads of brick, lumber and cement have arrived for the canning factory.

One vining station is completed, and the foundation for the main plant is rapidly taking form.

Several carpenters and bricklayers arrived this week. More are needed.

Hope to smash sales record

Despite a customary unrest, resulting from the presidential campaign this fall, the wholesale grocery trade in northern Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan is expected to better last year's high marks because of improved agricultural conditions.

Such is the belief of the Eimon Mercantile company, Winter Street and Banks Avenue, the largest manufacturing wholesale grocery concern in Wisconsin outside of Milwaukee and among the leading 10% of the entire United States in volume of business.

"This concern, basing its figures on sales since January 1, is expecting a gross business this year that will be near to four million dollars," A.A. Miller, sales manager, announced.

To maintain this vast business, Mr. Miller said that the firm has 22 salesmen constantly on the road. These are backed up by an office and warehouse force of more than 80 persons.

"There are thousands of varieties of food, paint, fish, roofing, automobile tires and other products in the warehouse," Mr. Miller said, "and our movement of goods is about 100 tons daily."

May 4, 1959

First foreign ship loads at seaway west terminal

Superior's dream now a reality

A dream that has been 50 years or more in the making became a reality Sunday when two ocean-going vessels that had made a complete run of the St. Lawrence Seaway entered the harbor, one docking in Superior and the other in Duluth, with the latter slated for loading in Superior also.

Superior long before the turn of the century had been talking about a project on the St. Lawrence River that would permit ocean-going vessels to come directly to the Head of the Lakes.

In 1954, the dream took on reality when work was begun to alter the St. Lawrence River with canals and locks.

The Herald, a Liberty ship, the first foreign vessel to come to Superior, after having traveled the complete length of the seaway, was taking on grain Monday at the Globe Elevator.

Soldier's circle expansion set for discussion

Don Dodge, Douglas County veterans service officer, and representatives of Superior's service organizations will meet with the Greenwood Cemetery board of directors tonight in regard to obtaining more land for the cemetery's Soldier's Circle.

Dodge reported there are only 30 burial spaces in the circle.

Bake shop opens here on Tuesday

The Belknap Bakery, 1508 Belknap St., formerly known as Rose's Bakery, will reopen under new ownership on Tuesday, it was announced today.

The new owners are Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Mulyck, who formerly resided in Minot, N.D. They will reside here with their son, Michael, 14.

May 5, 1924

Superior news in brief

Pleads not guilty — Colonel Mertzig, Solon Springs, pleaded not guilty before Judge F.S. Parker this morning to a charge of assault and battery. His case was put over until May 13 with bail set at $100.

May 6, 1959

Sheep recovered by poundmaster

A sheep that has been wandering around for a week in the vicinity of 5417 E. Second St. was picked up by Poundmaster Arthur McConnell and taken to the Allen farm at 3401 Garfield Ave., according to police.

Headquarters reported that it was learned the sheep belonged to Elmer Rupert, rural Douglas County, who said he was missing two.

Up and down the street

The other day our pal, Joey Johnson about 6, from Cloverland, was eating an orange and expressed his appreciation to Inez Adolphson (Mrs.) thusly: "I sure like those Sundquist oranges! They taste so very good." Joey just figured the fruit was named after his dentist in Superior, Dr. George N. Sundquist.

The plans for a new school at Dairyland, under the Webster Integrated District, include a storm cellar ... as far as we know this is the first in the Upstate ... although many basements of schools may be used for such ... With so many tornado warnings being broadcast before their approach, this seems a fitting inclusion for safety of the children.

It's one chance in hundreds, but the parakeet pals of the Richard Tills family, 1326 Cummong Ave., are now papa and mama ... Four fledglings from a setting of five eggs ... Papa Cookie and Mama Topper are from a flock at Newberry's two years ago ... Papa is yellow and mama an aqua blue.

