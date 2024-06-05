Douglas County Past: Superior man accidentally shot by wife is improving

Jun. 4—May 31, 1924

Homecoming at Central High Friday, June 6

Purple and White Day at Central High School Friday, June 6, has been proclaimed alumni homecoming day. Students at the school will all wear the school colors and all alumni are invited to visit the school.

During the assembly period at 2 o'clock in the afternoon that day, every organization in the school will take part in a "stunt" contest to be held. The high school Latin club, with Pauline Buhlman as chairman, is sponsoring the day.

Russell Reese is president of the Latin club. The establishment of Purple and White Day at the school is expected to become an annual affair of which this year's celebration will be the first.

May 31, 1924

Superior news in brief

Scaffold gives way — When a scaffold gave way yesterday morning at the residence of August Swenson, 2006 N. 58th St., Mr. Swenson received painful injuries to his back and several ribs were dislocated. He and his two sons were on the scaffold shingling their home when the accident occurred. Neither of the boys were hurt. Dr. A.L. Weisgerber is attending Mr. Swenson at St. Mary's hospital.

June 1, 1894

City briefs

Work will be commenced next Monday on the depot to be erected by the Omaha at White Birch. It will be of wood, two stories, the upper part to be occupied as a dwelling by the agent. The first floor will have two waiting rooms with an office, baggage room, etc.

June 2, 1894

City briefs

The contract for building a row of brick apartment houses at the corner of John and 14th will be let by Capt. Barker Monday noon. A number of Superior and Duluth contractors are bidding on the work.

Louis Chaska has purchased a half interest in the fruit business of Anthony Kelly, whose stand is near the Omaha crossing.

President Norquist of the common council is acting mayor in the absence of Mayor Woodward.

The Lake Superior Lumber company has 112 men at work and are logging 100,000 to 120,000 feet of logs daily. Some small extensions will be made in the logging road this summer.

New St. Mary's hospital

St. Mary's hospital at the corner of Clough and 11th Street is without doubt the finest institution of its kind in the Northwest, and will be opened to the public about the middle of July.

It is practically completed with the exception of some interior work which yet remains to be done, and a number of sisters of the Poor Hand Maids of Jesus Christ will come to Superior from Fort Wayne shortly to arrange the details and prepare the place for the comfort of the sick and injured.

Progress in building

The Wisconsin cities that are trying to write Superior down as a dead duck in all that relates to progress are invited to compare their building growths with Superior's thus far this year. The Evening Telegram has made a hasty canvass of the city to ascertain what is being done in the building line, and it is found that there are 80-odd buildings in process of construction, or that have already been finished this spring. The estimated cost of these improvements is $230,000.

South Superior

Poundmaster James Dickson gives notice to all owners of dogs that any dog found on the streets without a tag will be put in the pound.

Nos. 5 and 6 of Harper's History of the Civil War can now be had at Robert Stewart's office.

Earl Paddock has quit work in Hunter's grocery and gone to St. Louis.

The fire department was called out about noon today by a fire in Miller's wood yard at 64th and Tower. The fire was not a serious one.

June 2, 1924

Obituary

Thurstin infant — Maybelle Elizabeth Thurstin, age 2, daughter of Mrs. Hazel Thurstin, died yesterday noon at the home of her mother at Bennett, Wis., following a brief illness. Survivors are her mother, a sister Rosella, and three brothers, William, Gerald and Thorwald, all of Bennett.

Ideal day for prying lid off lake fishing season

Warm, pleasant breezes, just strong enough to ruffle the surface of Douglas County's many lakes, a checker-board sky with the sun threatening to reveal itself and the opening day of the season, with thousands of pike, pickerel and muskellunge awaiting the appearance of something more exciting than the early spring food which they have been feeding upon — all these spelled success for the many piscators of Superior who yesterday opened the yearly siege on members of the esox tribe.

Lake Amnicon and Lyman Lake are the only two bodies of water which contain the muskellunge and he fought shy of all plugs, lures, spoons, wrigglers and doo-dads tossed in his direction. But a few were taken.

The pike, however, are reported to have struck hard and fiercely at everything thrown their way and many good catches were taken from the lakes both east and west of Gordon. One party at Solon Springs is reported to have landed 30 northern pike, besides the usually gunny sack filled with croppies and other varieties of pan fish.

Pickerel, which abound in many of the county's lakes, especially the more shallow ones, were caught in considerable numbers.

June 3, 1924

Condition of Howard is reported improved

The condition of James Howard, New York block, who was accidentally shot by his wife while he was asleep early Monday morning, is reported to be improved, St. Mary's hospital attaches state. He is said to be very weak but has fully regained consciousness.

The bullet is lodged in his right lung and no attempt will be made to make an X-ray picture until the patient can be moved with safety. Mrs. Howard has been at her husband's bedside almost constantly. Police are taking no steps to investigate the affair further, as both Mr. and Mrs. Howard declared the shooting was entirely accidental.

Drive against speeders brings in moonshiner

One of Douglas County's first attempts at regulating speeding on county highways resulted in the arrest of an alleged moonshine runner and the confiscation of five five-gallon jugs of the finished product last night between 9 and 10 o'clock.

The arrest occurred when Undersheriff George Ostrom and his son, Peters Ostrom, bertillon expert of the local police department, were patrolling highway No. 11. A large Studebaker touring car appeared from over Sam Anderson's hill and at a furious rate of speed, headed for Superior.

The two officers gave chase, catching their quarry at Itasca where the Studebaker came to a stop near a curb to let their persistent pursuers pass. When the police officers likewise brought their automobile to a stop, the Studebaker again moved on but stopped at Allouez where it was crowded to the curb.

Undersheriff George Ostrom placed "Buck" Reed under arrest for speeding and when he entered the car to accompany the prisoners to the police station he discovered the alleged moonshine. At police headquarters Reed was placed under a double charge, speeding and violation of the state liquor law.

Articles and pictures courtesy of retired librarian Judy Aunet with Superior Public Library.