Douglas County Past: Railroad inspector struck by stray shot; cars pile up in Solon Springs crash

Jun. 18—June 14, 1899

City news

The wounded boy — Frank, the 8-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. W.J. Swaim, of the East End, who was shot yesterday afternoon by Ernest Sobanja, accidentally, at a late hour this afternoon was in a very critical condition. The little fellow has been in a stupor part of the time.

June 14, 1924

Car inspector injured today by stray shot

Zeth Ransdill, 242 W. Eighth St., a car inspector for the Northern Pacific railway, was shot in the back this morning near the signal tower at the intersection of the Northern Pacific tracks with the Omaha tracks, East End. The shot is believed to have come from a .22 rifle in the hands of someone shooting birds in the railway yards. The injury is not believed to be serious.

Neither Ramsdill nor the tower watchman remembers hearing any reports, so it is surmised that the bullets came from a considerable distance or the gun was equipped with a silencer.

Discoverer of Sailstad given $1,000 in cash

One thousand dollars was paid to Lawrence V. Daugherty, Eau Claire youth who was responsible for the discovery of Edward Sailstad and Dorothy Anderson, his "sunshine girl," in California, by insurance companies with whom Sailstad held policies, it was revealed here today.

Sailstad, self-confessed perpetrator of the hoax which involved the burning of cottages at Lake Nebagamon in August, 1920, his own "death" in the fire and his flight with Dorothy is now serving a four-year sentence in the state prison at Waupun for arson, which Dorothy is serving a similar term in a state institution for women as an accomplice.

Municipal bathing beach formally opens tomorrow

Superior's new municipal bathing beach at Billings Park will be formally opened tomorrow afternoon.

The new beach and building, located on the first point of Superior's popular park, is one of the best in the northwest and is expected to attract thousands of bathers during the season.

The building is equipped with ample dressing rooms, lockers and other accommodations while the beach has springboards and other necessities of a well-provided bathing beach. Irving Crandall, one of the lifeguards, is in charge of the girls.

"We have a big new stock of bathing suits and are ready to handle a big crowd," said Mr. Crandall today.

June 15, 1899

Circuit court

A verdict for the plaintiff, in the case of E.A. Higgins vs. Douglas County, was rendered, the plaintiff getting a verdict for $75. This case is one in which the plaintiff sought to recover for injuries done his horse on a defective bridge on one of the county roads.

June 16, 1899

No inquest necessary

Coroner Downs returned from Hawthorne last evening, where he was called yesterday by a report of a body being found near the Omaha tracks. The man's name is Gust Peterson. He was killed and had gotten upon a freight car to ride to Superior. He was put off the train by the brakeman and that was the last seen of him until his body was found. It is supposed he tried to catch the train again at the back end and fell under the wheels. No inquest will be held and the body will be buried by a brother of the dead man, who lives near Hawthorne.

June 16, 1924

Plunges from Solon bridge

Crashing through a steel guard rail to the right of the Omaha railroad overhead crossing just north of Solon Springs on state trunk highway No. 11, a large five-passenger touring car owned by A.C. McArthur, 1712 N. 17th St., plunged down a 20-foot embankment Saturday night and was totally burned when it caught fire at the bottom.

Unbelievably none of the occupants were injured. The car, according to motorists, was proceeding south on the highway at a brisk rate of speed. Another touring car crashed into the left guard rail of the crossing, telescoping itself. Five motorists following in the wake of the car piled up behind each car's radiator ramming up against the preceding car. Three of the cars were towed into the garage at Solon Springs, and two were able to get underway under their own power. A hill which rises just north of the crossing makes it impossible to get a view of the crossing until the top of the rise is reached.

Superior boy establishes world record in 'Y' event

Kenneth Beadle, outstanding star in the 1924 hexathalon held at the local Y.M.C.A. in competition for international honors, established the 1924 world's record in the fence vault by clearing the bar at 6 feet 10 inches. In other events he came within 1 1/2 inches of tying the world's record in the broad jump by his leap of 9 feet 10 inches, and within an inch of tying the 1924 record in the high jump by his leap of 5 feet 2 inches.

June 17, 1899

Corner stone laying

The corner stone of the new St. Alban's Church was laid at 12:30 today with appropriate ceremonies. The choir and acolytes, with the clergy and bishop, marched from the present building eastward on Broadway to Cumming and to the new site, where the laying of the stone took place.

June 17, 1924

Cleverly hidden moonshine plant found at Oliver

One of the most cleverly concealed moonshine manufacturing plants ever unearthed in Douglas County was discovered yesterday afternoon in a raid on the farm home of Charles Rebek at Oliver, conducted by Sheriff W.A. Hagreen and federal prohibition agents.

Within a false basement built solidly of concrete and equipped with a modern drainage system was found the still of approximately 50 gallons capacity.

The method of concealment was the unique part of the plant. Hidden under a staircase was the door which led to the cellar. Entrance was gained into the plant by lifting the entire staircase, which worked on hinges.

Investigating further the officers discovered a secret partition behind which 25 gallons of alleged moonshine was hidden in barrels. By removing an innocent-looking picture from the wall a cord was revealed. A jerk on the cord released a catch and the wall swung inward, disclosing numerous empty barrels and kegs of alleged illicit liquor.

Rebek now faces two charges for violation of the prohibition laws. He was arrested Friday June 6 with 10 other Oliverites in a raid conducted by federal prohibition agents and is out on $1,000 bail pending hearing of his case in federal court.

Graduation at East High here

The 35th annual commencement exercises of the Superior East High School will take place in the auditorium of the school Wednesday evening, June 18. Diplomas will be granted to 55 seniors. The list of graduates at the East High School follows:

General course — Walter T. Brown, Mae E. Byrnes, Francis B. Carrier, Helen M. Cass, Margaret Conley, Frances C. Counihan, Raymond H. Eldred, Edith V. Farmer, John Hennessy, John Heydon, Kenneth P. McGinnis, Grace A. Milroy, Edward E. Nadolski, Sally Peterson, Robert W. Sahlquist, Joyce R. Thompson, Margaret F. Witt.

Modern language — Clara S. Bachleitner, Phebe B. Booth, Ethel Hudson, Blanche Johnson, Gladys Johnson, Zenith McKenzie, Mildred mcMahon, Margaret E. Wood; modern language — commercial — Gladys A. Dayl; modern language — science — John C. O'Brien.

English — Harold J. Berglund, Alice L. Dickinson, Elaine Kunert; English — mathematics — Irene B. DeVinck, Thomas A. Moses jr.; English — Latin — Jessie M. Paulus, Helen I. Slattery, James K. Worthman; English — history — Fred W. Koehler Jr., Elmina J. Sherman.

English-art — Margaret Megawa, Gertrude O'Brien; English — commercial — Alma Baumwerk, Edward J. Sandberg; mathematics — Hazel I. Dahl, George A. Gothner; mathematics — science — Harris A. Swalm; science — A. Corson Eves, Ernest A. Karm; art — John F. Donahue, Helen M. Sullivan.

Commercial — Julia Kubalak, Joseph C. Morisset, Jeanette C. Sorenson; commercial — French — Anna E. Anderson; home economics — Nettie M. Appelgren; home economics — French — Genevieve G. Serre; home economics — English — Enola G. Chandler.

Articles and pictures courtesy of retired librarian Judy Aunet with Superior Public Library.