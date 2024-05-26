Douglas County man set to be sentenced on aggravated battery charges after abusing partner

A Douglas County man is scheduled to be sentenced this week after he was found guilty for aggravated battery.

In May 2022, the Douglasville Police Department responded to a domestic violence call when police learned from a victim that Ryan Spratlin hit her.

DPD officials learned earlier in the day, Spratlin and the victim were involved in a violent altercation where the victim found Spratlin alone inside his apartment with another woman.

The victim, officials said told the woman to leave; that is when Spratlin grabbed the victim. They began to wrestle and Spratlin reportedly pushed the woman to the floor. He then blindsided the victim and picked up an electric drill, hitting the victim in the face.

DPD officials say the woman suffered many injuries, including losing consciousness, shattered upper jaw, teeth knocked out of her mouth along with a large cut to her lip. Police located the victim at a nearby gas station where she called police.

When police arrived to the home where the incident occurred, they found blood stains on the floor, mattress and wall. The victim’s teeth were also found on the floor near the mattress and in the bathroom, police said.

Officers went back to the home the following day to recover evidence from the home. An officer recovered the drill and noticed evidence such as the victim’s blood and hair on the drill, along with a metal clip appearing to be the same shape of the wound the victim suffered.

“Too often these acts of violence are kept in the shadows and victims are left to fend for themselves in finding a path forward. We applaud the courage of this victim and those who bring voice to the violence they incur. We appreciate the efforts of our law enforcement partners and encourage those suffering in silence to seek help,” Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine said.

Spratlin has been convicted of aggravated battery and will be sentenced Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

