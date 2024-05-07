Douglas County landfill to continue accepting tornado debris for free through May 11

Gov. Jim Pillen and Col. John Bolduc of the Nebraska State Patrol flew above the tornado damage Monday, April 29, 2024, including above Elkhorn. (Courtesy of the Nebraska State Patrol)

OMAHA — Free dumping of tornado-related debris will continue at the Douglas County landfill through Saturday, May 11.

The Douglas County Board on Tuesday approved extending the no-cost debris drop-off period for people impacted by the Arbor Day twister. The Pheasant Point Landfill is located in Bennington, 13505 N. 216th St.

Roger Garcia, board chair, said there is still a need. “We want to help the citizens who are recovering, rebuilding and going through this natural disaster.”

Also at its weekly meeting, the County Board voted to waive building permit fees for tornado-damaged properties in Bennington, Waterloo and unincorporated areas of the county. The board last week indicated a desire to do so and voted formally on the resolution Tuesday.

While the fees are waived, property owners still need to go through the permitting approval process, said Kent Holm, director of County Environmental Services. For more information, call 402.444.7189.

Last week, the Omaha City Council voted similarly to waive building-related permit fees for property owners in its geographic jurisdiction that are recovering from the tornado storm.

