Douglas County Circuit Court for March 8, 2024

Mar. 8—Feb. 27

Damien Nicholas Norman Allan, 39, International Falls, Minnesota, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, amended to misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, two days jail, $516 court costs.

Feb. 28

Tristan Daniel Columbus, 23, 1204 N. 21st St., theft-movable property, dismissed.

Joy Marie Daly, 52, South Range, operating while revoked, no contest plea, 15 days jail, $443 court costs.

Nicole Marie Weir-Heineman, 38, Hayward, possession of methamphetamine, amended to possess amphetamine, no contest plea, two days jail, $673.50 fine and court costs.

Feb. 29

Jerome Scott Mack, 38, 3920 Tower Ave., Apt. B-208, bail jumping, disorderly conduct, guilty pleas, one year state prison, two years extended supervision imposed and stayed, two years of probation concurrent, $518 court costs; child abuse-intentionally cause harm, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, one year state prison, two years extended supervision imposed and stayed, two years of probation concurrent; second-degree recklessly endangering safety, dismissed.

Sandra Alice O'Meara, 60, Lake Nebagamon, possession of methamphetamine, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

Alexus Latrice Simmons, 28, Minneapolis, Minnesota, conspiracy to commit deliver schedule I, II narcotics, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, nine months jail, $748 fine.

Wyatt Hunter Sperling, 22, 611 Grand Ave., possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, dismissed.

Aiyanna Shaye Thompson, 19, Duluth, retail theft-intentionally conceal, amended to ordinance violation shoplifting, no contest plea, $210 fine.

March 1

Bryan David Reneau, 44, 3823 E. Second St., Apt. 1, three counts possession of child pornography, found guilty at jury trial, five years state prison, three years extended supervision concurrent, $14,018 restitution and court costs, no use of internet and no contact with minors without agent approval, 15 years sex offender registration following discharge; three additional counts possession of child pornography, found not guilty at jury trial.

David Briant Thompson, 54, 2820 John Ave., 4, possession of narcotic drugs-habitual criminality, repeater possess drug paraphernalia, found guilty at court trial, two years state prison, two years extended supervision concurrent, $518 court costs; repeater possession of narcotic drugs, dismissed.

March 4

Daryl Robert Dunn, 50, 1209 1/2 N. Sixth St., fifth- or sixth-offense operating while intoxicated, operating while revoked, no contest pleas, one year, six months state prison, two years extended supervision concurrent, lifetime driver's license revocation, 36 months ignition interlock, alcohol assessment, $2,958 fine; failure to install ignition interlock, no contest plea, $150 fine; repeater resisting or obstructing an officer, fifth- or sixth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

Jacob Robert Mckuen, 21, 614 Cumming Ave., repeated sexual assault of same child, dismissed without prejudice.

George Phillip Nord Jr., 36, 906 Cumming Ave., first-degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs, amended to deliver fentanyl, bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, no contest pleas, four years state prison, three years extended supervision concurrent, $518 court costs; seven additional counts bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, dismissed.

Dontez Jamar Oliver, 35, 1207 N. 18th St., burglary, bail jumping, theft-movable property, no contest pleas, three years of probation concurrent, 88 days jail, no contact with victims or their addresses, $1,036 court costs, restitution to be determined; possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Isaac Andrew Olson, 20, 1311 John Ave., Apt. 5, third-offense in three years operate without valid license, amended to ordinance violation operate without carrying license, no contest plea, $150.10 fine.

Jamie Lee Sanford, 30, 1017 1/2 John Ave., possess drug paraphernalia, no contest plea, three days jail, $579 fine and court costs; possession of narcotic drugs, dismissed.

March 5

Felicia Lawanda Buckner, 54, St. Paul, Minnesota, misappropriate ID info-obtain money, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

Jacob Colt Johnson, party to mutilating a corpse, no contest plea, seven and a half years state prison, five years extended supervision consecutive to any other sentences, no contact with victim's family, $518 court costs.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.