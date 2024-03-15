Douglas County Circuit Court for March 15, 2024

Mar. 15—March 6

Sarah Marie Dolsen, 44, 5491 S. State Highway 35, possession of methamphetamine, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, 16 days jail, $761 court costs.

Phoenix Grace Koski, 19, Duluth, possession of cocaine/coca, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

March 7

Jazerek Michael King, 37, 419 Weeks Ave., drive or operate vehicle without consent, criminal damage to property, two counts battery, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Kenneth John Snickers, 53, 1022 1/2 Oakes Ave., possession of methamphetamine, no-contest plea, one and a half years state prison, two years extended supervision imposed and stayed, two years of probation, 128 days jail, $518 court costs.

March 8

Nokey J. Anderson, 31, St. Paul, Minnesota, possession of cocaine/coca, resisting or obstructing an officer, no-contest pleas, 20 days jail concurrent, $894 fine and court costs.

Jesse Michael Grew, 41, 1917 Iowa Ave., domestic battery, no-contest plea, 18 months of probation, two days jail, $543 court costs; domestic disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Keera Rae Hansen, 37, Proctor, deliver schedule I, II narcotics, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, amended to misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, no-contest plea, no further penalty.

Lucas Solomon Hanson, 34, Duluth, possess drug paraphernalia, amended to ordinance violation possess drug paraphernalia, no-contest plea, $339 fine; possess illegally obtained prescription, dismissed.

Bobby Earl Jefferson, 22, 1911 Broadway St., resisting or obstructing an officer, no-contest plea, nine months jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation, three days jail, $443 court costs; bail jumping, possession of marijuana, possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Guy Allen Martin, 62, Solon Springs, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

March 11

Bernard Hunter, 42, Woodbury, Minnesota, domestic battery, domestic disorderly conduct, dismissed without prejudice.

Calvin Parr, 49, Virginia, Minnesota, possession of methamphetamine, no-contest plea, 18 months of probation, 32 days jail, $638.25 fine; possession of marijuana, possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Julie Anna Phillips, 45, Ashland, two counts party to possess with intent to deliver narcotics, guilty pleas, three years state prison, three years extended supervision imposed and stayed, four years of probation concurrent, six months jail, $969 fine; party to possess with intent to deliver amphetamine, party to possess with intent to deliver cocaine, bail jumping, party to second- and subsequent offense possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed knife, party to- possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Loren Charles Purintun, 56, Cameron, operating while revoked, amended to ordinance violation operate without carrying license, guilty plea, $168.50 fine.

Jamie McFly Tye, 37, 10 Collingwood Drive, operating while revoked, no-contest plea, $579 fine.

Branden James Williams, 34, 2312 Susquehanna Ave., three counts repeater misappropriate ID info-obtain money, two counts repeater issue of worthless checks, guilty pleas, three years of probation concurrent, 45 days jail, Huber work release, $2,717.33 restitution, fine and court costs; four additional counts repeater misappropriate ID info-obtain money, two additional counts issue of worthless checks, dismissed.

March 12

Alice Christine Drinkwine, 32, Lake Nebagamon, disorderly conduct, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

Shaun Patrick McCray, 59, Moose Lake, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Matthew Jerome Raivala, 37, 2415 E. Fifth St., Apt. 112, domestic criminal damage to property, domestic disorderly conduct, criminal trespass to dwelling, dismissed.

Ethan Greg Stauber, 32, Appleton, domestic disorderly conduct, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.