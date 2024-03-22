Douglas County Circuit Court for March 22, 2024

Mar. 22—March 15

Clint Aaron Cunningham, 49, Demotte, Indiana, second-offense operating while intoxicated, no-contest plea, 10 days jail, $1,179 fine, 12-month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, dismissed but read in for sentencing; second-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

Christian Paul Myers, 49, Saint Paul, Minnesota, retail theft-intentionally take, no-contest plea, six days jail, $443 court costs.

Roncane De-Mark Robinson, 31, 914 Tower Ave., strangulation and suffocation, no-contest plea, three years state prison, three years extended supervision imposed and stayed, three years of probation, 90 days jail, $518 court costs, no contact with victim or their workplace; physical abuse of elder person-intentionally cause bodily harm, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

March 19

John Jeffrey Doolittle, 44, 722 Hammond Ave., repeated sexual assault of same child, incest with child, dismissed.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.