Douglas County Circuit Court for March 29, 2024

Mar. 29—March 20

Nicolas Jay Harper, 24, 2202 John Ave., neglecting a child (no harm and child under 6 years or has disability), no-contest plea, three-year deferred prosecution agreement.

March 21

Brian Marty Boder, 45, Duluth, domestic disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Jessica Christina Daniels, 30, Duluth, third-offense operating while intoxicated, alcohol fine enhancer, no-contest plea, 12 months of probation, 45 days jail, Huber work release, $3,306 fine, 30-month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment, no use or possession of alcohol; third-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, alcohol fine enhancer, dismissed.

Wade R. Johnson, 49, no address given, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, found guilty at jury trial, two years state prison, one year extended supervision imposed and stayed, one year of probation, 187 days jail, $654 fine.

Thomas David Sanda, 55, South Range, domestic aggravated battery, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

March 22

Michael Anthony Booker, 54, South Range, disorderly conduct, guilty plea, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, $443 court costs, no contact with victim, no use or possession of a dangerous weapon.

Kerri Ann Davies, 46, Duluth, retail theft-intentionally take, dismissed.

Leanne Marie DeMar, 39, 50 50th Ave. E., Superior, resisting or obstructing an officer, no-contest plea, one day jail, $579 fine and court costs; possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Michelle Mary Evans, 56, 1602 Tower Ave., Apt. 2, operating while revoked, no-contest plea, $579 fine and court costs; failure to install ignition interlock, dismissed.

Charles Joseph Frame, 45, Hibbing, Minnesota, carrying a concealed knife, guilty plea, 110 days jail, $484.50 fine and court costs; retail theft-intentionally take, dismissed.

Kristi Lynn Gear, 28, 2202 John Ave., neglecting a child (no harm and child is under 6 years or has disability), no-contest plea, three-year deferred prosecution agreement.

Matthew Jeffery Greer, 45, 1600 Ogden Ave., Apt. 3, repeater theft-movable property, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, nine months jail, $526 fine and court costs.

Genevieve Marie Gurnoe, 32, 2011 N. 24th St., possess with intent to deliver cocaine, no-contest plea, three years state prison, three years extended supervision imposed and stayed, four years of probation, 60 days jail, Huber work release, $1,079.25 fine; resisting or obstructing an officer, dismissed.

George Thomas Hardwick, 55, Duluth, possess amphetamine, no-contest plea, two days jail, $563.25 fine and court costs; possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Timothy Joel House, 40, South Range, third-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, alcohol fine enhancer, no-contest plea, 60 days jail, Huber work release, $2,629 fine, 30-month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; third-offense operating while intoxicated, alcohol fine enhancer, dismissed.

Tammy Marie Johnson, 49, Spooner, take and drive vehicle without consent, repeater theft-movable property, no-contest pleas, two years state prison, two years extended supervision concurrent, $1,060 restitution and fine; repeater bail jumping, dismissed.

Heidi Marie Johnson, 48, Duluth, possession of narcotic drugs, possess drug paraphernalia, no-contest pleas, three-year deferred prosecution agreement; possession of methamphetamine, possess illegally obtained prescription, dismissed.

Shaun Michael Zills, 42, Big Lake, Minnesota, issue of worthless checks, uttering a forgery, misappropriate ID info-obtain money, guilty pleas, five years of probation concurrent, two days jail, $6,317.14 restitution and court costs; additional count issue of worthless checks, additional count misappropriate ID info-obtain money, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

March 25

Isaiah Montie Campbell, 40, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, criminal damage to property, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

Skyler Lee Edquist, 20, South Range, sex registry violation, no-contest plea, three years of probation, 50 days jail, $518 court costs.

Margaret Elizabeth Maguire, 39, 1321 Birch Ave., second offense within three years operate without valid license, guilty plea, two days jail, $443 court costs.

Kayleigh Ann Petersen, 27, Wausau, possession of narcotic drugs, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed; possess drug paraphernalia, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, five days jail served.

Austin Lee Salo, 31, Superior, disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon, guilty plea, 66 days jail, $443 court costs; repeater possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Maureen Karen Ward, 27, 1119 N. 17th St., disorderly conduct, amended to ordinance violation disorderly conduct, no-contest plea, $267.50 fine; domestic disorderly conduct, possess illegally obtained prescription, bail jumping, dismissed.

March 26

Vernon Mitchell Hayes Jr., 36, Duluth, repeater domestic battery, repeater domestic disorderly conduct, found guilty at court trial, one year state prison, one year extended supervision concurrent, no contact with victim, no use or possession of alcohol, $679 fine and court costs.

Mariah Powers, 20, Washburn, sexual contact with child age 15, actor under 19, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.