Douglas County Circuit Court for June 21, 2024

Jun. 21—June 13

Steven Craig Lewis, 38, Happy Valley, Oregon, failure to comply with officer/person into custody, no contest plea, 174 days jail, $591 fine; domestic make terrorist threats, domestic battery, domestic disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Jaquiel Joseph Ogima, 20, Duluth, child abuse-intentionally cause harm, guilty plea, two years state prison, two years extended supervision imposed and stayed, three years of probation, 25 days jail, $518 court costs; bail jumping, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

June 18

Craig Anthony Burkart, 23, 1220 Broadway St., domestic disorderly conduct, domestic battery, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.