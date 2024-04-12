Douglas County Circuit Court for April 12, 2024

Apr. 12—April 3

Douglas James Latscher, 21, 35 50th Ave. E., disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

April 5

Elijah Matthew Alexander, 20, 2601 Bardon Ave., domestic first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, no contest plea, two-year deferred prosecution agreement; domestic intentionally point firearm at person, no contest plea, two years of probation, four days jail, $679 fine and court costs; domestic disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, dismissed.

Andrew Scott Basley, 38, 1628 Maryland Ave., possession of methamphetamine, no contest plea, two-year deferred prosecution agreement; bail jumping, possess drug paraphernalia, domestic disorderly conduct, domestic battery, dismissed.

Kassandra Kay Colwell, 36, 210 E. Third St., second offense in three years operate without valid license, guilty plea, $516 fine.

Joshua James Duncan, 31, 905 Weeks Ave., possession of methamphetamine, no contest plea, two-year deferred prosecution agreement; possession of marijuana, possess drug paraphernalia, no contest pleas, 120 days jail concurrent imposed and stayed, two years of probation concurrent, 30 days jail, $508.13 fine and court costs.

Sabrina Rainbow Fish, 45, Duluth, possess amphetamine, no contest plea, two-year deferred prosecution agreement; possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Lance Eugene Goette, 48, 1113 John Ave., resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, no contest pleas, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation concurrent, two days jail, $493 fine and court costs; additional count resisting or obstructing an officer, dismissed.

Sheila Lynn Hicks, 40, Duluth, possession of methamphetamine, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation, 24 days jail, $638.25 fine and court costs.

April 8

Benjamin Scott Arnes, 44, 1910 Iowa Ave., third-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, alcohol fine enhancer, no contest plea, 80 days jail, Huber work release, $2,502 fine, 27-month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; third-offense operating while intoxicated, operating while revoked, dismissed.

Justin Alan Cox, 32, 4915 E. Craig Road, second offense in three years operate without valid license, no contest plea, one day jail, $579 fine and court costs; two counts repeater bail jumping, repeater resisting or obstructing an officer, repeater possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Janaina Pereira Calazans Gunderson, 38, 3003 Wellington St., domestic battery, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

Bobbi Jo Anna Petruk, 32, 1909 Butler Ave., 10 counts criminal damage to property, dismissed without prejudice.

Matthew John Steltz, 32, 1615 Hughitt Ave., carrying a concealed knife, possess drug paraphernalia, 150 days jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation concurrent, 41 days jail, $484.50 fine and court costs; repeater disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Preston James Vollan, 33, 1013 Weeks Ave., bail jumping, disorderly conduct, one year and six months state prison, one year and six months extended supervision imposed and stayed, three years of probation concurrent, 13 days jail, $518 court costs; possession of methamphetamine on or near certain places, operating while revoked, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Howard Bruce Wheeler Jr., 48, Lake Nebagamon, eighth-offense operating while intoxicated, guilty plea, four years state prison, five years extended supervision, lifetime driver's license revocation, 30-month ignition interlock, alcohol assessment, $3,473 fine; eighth-offense operate with restricted controlled substance, dismissed.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.