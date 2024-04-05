Douglas County Circuit Court for April 5, 2024

Apr. 5—March 27

Christopher Cline Smith II, 40, Duluth, operating while revoked, no-contest plea, one day jail, $500 fine and court costs; repeater theft-movable property, no-contest plea, three months jail, $150 restitution, court costs.

March 28

Michael Keith Aubol, 28, D5 Linden Court, burglary-building or dwelling, guilty plea, three years of probation, $891.98 restitution and court costs, complete 100 hours of community service, no contact with victim; second offense in three years operate without a valid license, guilty plea, two days jail, $443 court costs; bail jumping, dismissed.

April 1

Lauren Ashley Angel, 35, Blackduck, Minnesota, bail jumping, possess amphetamine, no-contest pleas, 180 days jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation, 10 days jail, $516 fine and court costs; possession of narcotic drugs, possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Christopher Walter Briggs, 40, Lakeside, repeater party to theft-removable property, no-contest plea, one year state prison, one year extended supervision imposed and stayed, two years of probation, 39 days jail, no contact with victim, $601 fine and court costs.

Andrew Richard Ozan, 29, Duluth, second offense operating while intoxicated, guilty plea, five days jail, 14 months driver's license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment, $1,634 fine; second offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

Amber Marie Yox, 41, Maple, operating while revoked, no-contest plea, $579 fine and court costs.

April 2

Ronald Joel Gustafson, 40, Duluth, substantial battery-intend bodily harm, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.