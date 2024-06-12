Douglas blocked off in Wichita as SWAT responds to domestic violence call with a gun

Updated 4:15 p.m.:

Police are asking residents who live in 612 E. Douglas, where the call started, to stay inside until police arrive to escort them out.

4 p.m.:

Wichita police have blocked off Douglas between St. Francis and Mosley as they respond to a domestic violence call with a gun, according to police and Sedgwick County Emergency Communications scanner traffic.

Police were called at 12:45 p.m. to the 600 block of East Douglas. They still had the area blocked off around 4 p.m.

Police said the call is in reference to a barricaded suspect.

“He tried throwing her stuff out then pointed a gun at her,” according to scanner traffic. “There are six total guns in the apartment.”

There are three armored vehicles and snipers on scene. Police have also put up a drone.

Contributing: Eduardo Castillo with The Eagle