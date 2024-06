Dougherty Jail Report

These are bookings for May 23-29 at the Dougherty County Jail. AGENCY KEY: ADDU, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit; APD, Albany Police Department; ASU, Albany State University Police; DCP, Dougherty County Police Department; DCSP, Dougherty County School System Police Department; Prob, Probation; SO, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office; GSP, Georgia State Patrol:

MAY 23

BREEDLOVE, VANASTER BERNARD, SO: PROBATION VIOLATION Released;

BRINKLEY, ERICK, APD: DISORDERLY CONDUCT Released;

BROWN, TRACY SR., APD: SIMPLE BATTERY — FAMILY VIOLENCE Active; CRIMINAL TRESPASS — FAMILY VIOLENCE Active;

CARTER, QUINTRAVION, SO: PROBATION VIOLATION Active; BURGLARY — SECOND DEGREE (FORCED ENTRY) Active;

DAVIS, VICTORIA ANN, APD: DISORDERLY CONDUCT Released;

FLETCHER, CHRISTINA HOPE, SO: PROBATION VIOLATION Active;

FLETCHER, CORTEZ RAYVON, APD: FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE — MISDEMEANOR Active;

HALL, DABRASKIE JAMES, DCP: SPEEDING — STATE COURT Released; SUSPENDED OR REVOKED DRIVER'S LICENSE Released;

HICE, JOHN CHARLES SR., OTHER: FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE — MISDEMEANOR Released; HOLD FOR OTHER LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY Released;

HICKS, ROBERT DEMON, SO: PROBATION VIOLATION Active;

HUNT, EMMITT JR., ADDU: MARIJUANA — PURCHASE, POSSESSION, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION, SALE OF Released;;

JACKSON, MELVIN JAMES, APD: DISORDERLY CONDUCT Released;

LEWIS, HENRY C`MARION, APD: BATTERY Released;

MARTIN, LASHONDA RENAE, SO: PROBATION VIOLATION Active; GOING INSIDE GUARDLINE WITH WEAPON, LIQUOR OR DRUGS Active;

McMILLIAN, MONTRAVIS RASHUN, APD: BURGLARY — SECOND DEGREE (FORCED ENTRY) Active;

MILLER, MICHAEL DAWAYNE, SO: PROBATION VIOLATION Released;

MOODY, JOSEPH LANIER, SO: NO INSURANCE Active; SUSPENDED OR REVOKED DRIVER'S LICENSE Active; OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS — MISDEMEANOR Active; GIVING FALSE NAME, ADDRESS OR BIRTH DATE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT Active; NO INSURANCE Active; DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE Active; EXPIRED VEHICLE/TRAILER REGISTRATION Active; PROBATION VIOLATION Active;

NELSON, ANGELA JANETTE, APD: THEFT BY TAKING — FROM MOTOR VEHICLE (FELONY) Active;

NELSON, CASEY RESHON, SO: RETURN FOR TRIAL Active;

PATE, KEITH DONOVAN, APD: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Released;

ROBERTS, KOURTNEY DONNELL, ADDU: SCHEDULE I OR II CONROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE/SELL/MANUFACTURE Active; TRAFFICKING IN COCAINE, ILLEGAL DRUGS, MARIJUANA, METH Active; MARIJUANA — PURCHASE, POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTE, SELL, DISPENSE, Active; CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES — MANUFACTURING, SELLING, DISTRIBUTING, POSSESSING WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE Active; FIREARM POSSESSION BY CONVICTED FELON OR FIRST-OFFENSE PROBATIONER Active;; POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING COMMISSION OF OR ATTEMPTED FELONY Active;; CRIMINAL USE OF ARTICLE WTH ALTERED ID MARK Active; DRUG-RELATED OBJECTS, POSSESSION AND USE OF Active; THEFT BY RECEIVING, FELONY Active;

TOOMBS, OLILLIAN BE`ETTA, ADDU: TRAFFICKING IN COCAINE, ILLEGAL DRUGS, MARIJUANA, METH Active; MARIJUANA — PURCHASE, POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTE, SELL, DISPENSE, Active; SCHEDULE I OR II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION WITHE INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, SELL, MANUFACTURE Active; FIREARM POSSESSION BY CONVICTED FELON OR FIRST-OFFENSE PROBATIONER Active; POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING COMMISSION OF OR ATTEMPTED FELONY Active; DRUG-RELATED OBJECTS, POSSESSION AND USE OF Active; THEFT BY RECEIVING, FELONY Active; CRIMINAL USE OF ARTICLE WTH ALTERED ID MARK Active;

WALTON, WILLIE C., APD: HIT AND RUN — INJURY/DEATH/DAMAGE Released; FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE Released;

WATERS, MELISSA DIANE, APD: THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING — $500 OR LESS Released;

WILSON, RONELL DAVENA, APD: CRIMINAL TRESPASS — FAMILY VIOLENCE Released; CONTEMPT OF COURT — CITY Released;

WOODARD, CHRISTINA MELEKA, APD: DISORDERLY CONDUCT Released;

YOUNG, SHYANNE AUDRANIQUE, APD: DISORDERLY CONDUCT Released.

MAY 24

ANDERSON, ISAIAH MOSE, APD: SIMPLE ASSAULT — FAMILY VIOLENCE Active;

ANDERSON, JORDAN RAHDRESE, SO: PRINTING, EXECUTING,OR NEGOTIATIONG CHECKS AND DRAFTS Released;

CROSDALE, KEISHAWN SHI`MEI, SO: RECKLESS CONDUCT — HIV-INFECTED PERSON Released; FALSE STATEMENTS OR WRITINGS; CONCEALING FACTS; Released;

GRIER, HORACE JR., ADDU: RECKLESS CONDUCT Active; TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS — FELONY Active; SIMPLE BATTERY — FAMILY VIOLENCE Active; FIREARM POSSESSION BY CONVICTED FELON OR FIRST-OFFENSE PROBATIONER Active; THEFT BY TAKING — MISDEMEANOR, $1,500 OR LESS Active;

GRIER, JABRIL DEMONE, APD: SIMPLE BATTERY — FAMILY VIOLENCE Released; HOLD FOR OTHER LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY Released;

GRIFFIN, DANIEL SETH, APD: BURGLARY — FIRST DEGREE (NON-FORCED ENTRY) Active; SIMPLE BATTERY Active;

HALL, DONTREVION, APD: THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING — $500 OR LESS Released;

HALL, KWANESHA ANNETTE, APD: SIMPLE BATTERY Released;

HOPKINS, GENE AUTRY JR., GSP: HEADLIGHT — REQUIREMENTS FOR MOTOR VEHICLES Active; DUI — ALCOHOL, LESS SAFE Active;

LEE, AJ BERNARD, APD: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Active; DRUG-RELATED OBJECTS, POSSESSION AND USE OF Active;

LEE, JOEL DESMOND, APD: THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING — $500 OR LESS Released;

LOCKETT, ALEXANDER ONEAL, APD: PROBATION VIOLATION Released;

LYLES, MICAH CALEB, OTHER: HOUSED FOR OTHER LAW Active; CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY —SECOND DEGREE Active; THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING — $500 OR LESS Active;

MANUEL, CAMELLIA SHUNDAISHEA, SO: FORGERY — THIRD DEGREE Active; IDENTITY THEFT, FRAUD Active; THEFT BY POSSESSION OF STOLEN MAIL Active; PRINTING, EXECUTING OR NEGOTIATIONG CHECKS AND DRAFTS Active; EXPLOITING, INFLICTING PAIN TO DEPRIVE ESSENTIAL SERVICES TO DISABLED PERSON Active; FORGERY — THIRD DEGREE Active; IDENTITY THEFT FRAUD WHEN USING/POSSESSING IDENTIFYING INFORMATION Active;

MORGAN, MICHAEL WAYNE, OTHER: HOUSED FOR OTHER LAW Active;

REDDING, RONALD JAMES, SO: PROBATION VIOLATION Released;

SCHULTZ, BAILEY LEE, GSP: SPEEDING — STATE COURT Released; DUI — PER SE 0.08 Released;

THOMAS, LAWRENCE DWAYNE JR., SO: PROBATION VIOLATION Active;

WALTERS, DAKOTA LAJANIE, SO: SIMPLE BATTERY Released.

MAY 25

ANDERSON, ABRAHAM MALIK CHAPPELL, GSP: SPEEDING — STATE COURT Released; DUI — PER SE 0.08 Released;

DANIELS, BRADFORD EUGENE, GSP: FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE Released; OPEN CONTAINER OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE, POSSESSION OF Released; DUI — ALCOHOL, LESS SAFE Released;

EALEY, HOPE McKENZIE, GSP: DUI — ALCOHOL LESS SAFE Released; FAILURE TO DIM HEADLIGHTS Released;

FARMER, NARADA JAMAL, APD: FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE — MISDEMEANOR Released;

FORD, JOHNTAVIOUS BERNARD, SO: PROBATION VIOLATION Active;

HAYES, ANNBRIELL SHAMIA, APD: AGGRAVATED ASSAULT — CUTTING TOOL Active; POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING COMMISSION OF OR ATTEMPTED FELONY Active;

IRBY, NEMAIYA MONAE, SO: DISRUPTION OR INTERFERENCE WITH OPERATION OF PUBLIC SCHOOLS, SCHOOL BUS, BUS STOP Released; OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS — FELONY Released;

JACKSON, KEIARRA RIQUELL, APD: SIMPLE ASSAULT — FAMILY VIOLENCE Released;

OWENS, JAMES HILTON, APD: SUSPENDED, CANCELED, REVOKED VEHICLE REGISTRATION Released; NO INSURANCE Released; GEORGIA HANDS-FREE LAW Released; BATTERY Released; SUSPENDED OR REVOKED DRIVER'S LICENSE Released;

PATE, KEITH DONOVAN, APD: CRIMINAL TRESPASS — NO PROPERTY DAMAGE Active; INTERFERENCE WITH GOVERNMENT PROPERTY — FELONY Active;

PETERSON, CALTRAVION KEMON, GSP: DUI - DRUGS — LESS SAFE Released; SAFETY BELT VIOLATION — 18 AND OVER Released; OPEN CONTAINER OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE Released;

PETTIS, TYLER JAMES, DCP: SIMPLE BATTERY — FAMILY VIOLENCE Released;

ROSS, JAROD TAJHAN, GSP: DUI — DRUGS, LESS SAFE Released; HEADLIGHT — REQUIREMENTS FOR MOTOR VEHICLES Released;

SPRADLEY, TAMMY STEWART, GSP: DUI - ALCOHOL, LESS SAFE Released; FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE Released;

WALKER, LEONARD DEMOTT, APD: PUBLIC INDECENCY — EXPOSURE OF GENITALS Released.

MAY 26

BARBER, SAMUEL EDWARD, OTHER: HOUSED FOR OTHER LAW Released;

EALEY, MARQUES DAVINELL JR., APD: SPEEDING - MUNICIPAL COURT Released; DUI — ALCOHOL, LESS SAFE Released;

GIST, HENION JR., SO: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Active;

GORDON, MELISSA MONIQUE, APD: HARASSING PHONE CALLS Released;

GREEN, ME`YASHA SAPORIA, APD: AFFRAY (FIGHTING) Released;

HILL, ISAIAH DESHAWN, DCP: BATTERY Active; BATTERY Active;

JONES, YO ERA MIAMI, APD: SUSPENDED OR REVOKED DRIVER'S LICENSE Released; INTERFERING WITH CITY OFFICERS PROHIBITED Released;

LOWERY, JOHNNY ELLIOT, APD: DISORDERLY CONDUCT Released;

MILLS, TODDRICK OCTAVIOUS, APD: FLEEING, ATTEMPT TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER (FELONY) Released; SUSPENDED OR REVOKED DRIVER'S LICENSE Released; SPEEDING — STATE COURT Released; WINDOW TINT/GLAZING VIOLATION Released;

REESE, RENARDO BERNARD, SO: PROBATION VIOLATION Active; CRIMINAL TRESPASS — NO PROPERTY DAMAGE Active; CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY — SECOND DEGREE Active; SIMPLE BATTERY - FAMILY VIOLENCE Active; VIOLATION OF FAMILY VIOLENCE ORDER Active;

REVILLS, BRANDON JABEZ, GSP: FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE Released; DUI — ALCOHOL, LESS SAFE Released;

RIGGINS, EUGENE, SO: OFF BOND Active; TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS — FELONY Active;

SIMS, ALEXIANA JAMELA GSP: DUI — DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE Released; FAILURE TO DIM HEADLIGHTS Released;

WALKER, ERIK KEYON JR., GSP: SPEEDING — STATE COURT Released; DUI — PER SE 0.08 Released;

WARTHEN, BRIANNA ALMA, SO: PROBATION VIOLATION Active; SIMPLE BATTERY — FAMILY VIOLENCE Active;

WHEELER, RAEKWON KHALEEM, APD: HOLD FOR OTHER LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY Released;

WHITE, CHESLI REANEE, APD: AFFRAY (FIGHTING) Released;

WHITE, NICHOLAS JAMAL, APD: AGGRAVATED ASSAULT — OTHER Active;

WILLIAMS, JUSTIN JERRELL, APD: OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS — MISDEMEANOR Active.

MAY 27

BRADLEY, JAMARIUS JABEZ, APD: AFFRAY (FIGHTING) Active;

CROMWELL, MALAY KIARA, APD: FAILURE TO DIM HEADLIGHTS Released; IMPROPER TRANSFER OF TAG/ALTERED TAG Released; DUI — ALCOHOL, LESS SAFE Released; NO INSURANCE Released; DUI — PER SE 0.08 Released; ENDANGERING A CHILD — DUI, ALCOHOL OR DRUGS — MISDEMEANOR Released; IMPROPER LANE CHANGE Released;

DANIELS, LORENZA TREMAYNE, APD: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Active;

GREEN, JALIN ALEXANDER, APD: FLEEING, ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE OFFICER Released; SPEEDING — STATE COURT Released;

GREEN, JAMES ANTOWHN, APD: DUI — ALCOHOL, LESS SAFE Released; FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE Released; RED-LIGHT VIOLATION Released; TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS Released; DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE Released;

HARRIS, NATHANIEL, APD: AFFRAY (FIGHTING) Active;

HARTONG, CHRISTY LYNN, APD: HOLD FOR OTHER LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY Released;

HICKS, KEVIN, APD: AFFRAY (FIGHTING) Released;

IRVIN, ALEXIS LASHAUN, APD: SIMPLE BATTERY — FAMILY VIOLENCE Released; OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS — MISDEMEANOR Released;

JACKSON, SILESIA ONESISS, APD: DISORDERLY CONDUCT Released;

JENKINS, JAYVION QUINTAVIOUS, APD: BATTERY Released;

JOHNSON, DAMONTAE DASHAWN, APD: MURDER Active; AGGRAVATED ASSAULT — FIREARM Active; POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING COMMISSION OF OR ATTEMPTED FELONY Active;

McGOWAN, MARQUISE EARVIN-PATRICK, OTHER: HOUSED FOR OTHER LAW Active;

PARKS, ANGEL DENISE, OTHER: HOUSED FOR OTHER LAW Active; FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE — FELONY Active;

PAYTON, LEON JAMES, APD: DISORDERLY CONDUCT Active; HOLD FOR OTHER LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY Active;

PHILPOT, CALVIN, APD: AFFRAY (FIGHTING) Released;

PIERCY, BARRY CARSON, APD: THEFT OF LOST/MISLAID PROPERTY Active;

PODGAINII, ARTIOM GSP: OPEN CONTAINER OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE, POSSESSION OF Released; DUI — ALCOHOL, LESS SAFE Released; SPEEDING — STATE COURT Released;

RIVERS, DARIUS SAMUEL, APD: AFFRAY (FIGHTING) Active;

WADE, ALVIN BERNARD, APD: AFFRAY (FIGHTING) Active;

WEBB, JERLENA MYESIKA, DCP: SUSPENDED OR REVOKED DRIVER'S LICENSE Released; SPEEDING — STATE COURT Released;

WININGER, ALEXIS LEE TAYLOR, SO: SIMPLE ASSAULT Active; HIT AND RUN — INJURY/DEATH/DAMAGE Active; HOLD FOR OTHER LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY Active.

MAY 28

BISHOP, VALEN MICHELE, SO: FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE — MISDEMEANOR Active; HOUSED FOR OTHER LAW Active;

BROOKINS, LAPORCSHE AKEBIA, APD: PROBATION VIOLATION Active;

BROOKS, TAVARUS DENARIO APD: GIVING FALSE NAME, ADDRESS, OR BIRTH DATE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT Released;

BURKES, DE`ANTHONY UNDREAS, APD: FORGERY — THIRD DEGREE Active; WARRANT SERVICE REPORT Active;

FULGHUM, WILLIAM O., ADDU: MARIJUANA — PURCHASE, POSSESSION, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION, SALE OF Released;

HARRELSON, BRANDON CHACE ANDREW, OTHER: KIDNAPPING Active; BATTERY/FAMILY VIOLENCE — FIRST OFFENSE Active; CRUELTY TO CHILDREN IN THE THIRD DEGREE — FIRST OR SECOND OFFENSE Active; CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY — SECOND DEGREE Active; CRIMINAL TRESPASS — FAMILY VIOLENCE Active; RECKLESS CONDUCT Active;

JACKSON, KEYONTAE UNIQUE, APD: POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING COMMISSION OF OR ATTEMPTED FELONY Active; FIREARM POSSESSION BY CONVICTED FELON OR FIRST-OFFENSE PROBATIONER Active; AGGRAVATED ASSAULT — FIREARM Active; CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY — FIRST DEGREE Active; BAIL JUMPING — LEAVING THE STATE Active; PROBATION VIOLATION Active; FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE — MISDEMEANOR Active; OFF BOND Active;

JONES, OCTIVANUS ALEXANDER, APD: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Active;

KENNEDY, FREDRICK DEON, APD: THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING — $500 OR LESS Active; CONTEMPT OF MUNICIPAL COURT Active;

LAYFIELD, MICHAEL ROY, APD: LOITERING/PROWLING Released;

LOWE, REGINALD BRUNO JR., PROB: PROBATION VIOLATION Active;

MOTT, TRAVIS LAMONT, ADDU: WINDOW TINT/GLAZING VIOLATION Released; MARIJUANA — PURCHASE, POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTE, SELL, DISPENSE, Released; COCAINE, POSSESSION OF Released; DRUG-RELATED OBJECTS, POSSESSION AND USE OF Released;

PAYTON, DAVID JEROME, APD: BATTERY/FAMILY VIOLENCE — FIRST OFFENSE Active;

RANDALL, QUELAHN JA`LAWN, SO: SUSPENDED OR REVOKED DRIVER'S LICENSE Released; SUSPENDED, CANCELED REVOKED VEHICLE REGISTRATION Released;

SCOTT, ANTORIOUS LAMAR, ADDU: MARIJUANA — PURCHASE, POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTE, SELL, DISPENSE, Released; DRUG-RELATED OBJECTS, POSSESSION AND USE OF Released;

SLAUGHTER, WILLIE JAMES JR., OTHER: HOUSED FOR OTHER LAW Active;

SWEARINGEN, JAMES LEWIS JR., OTHER: PROBATION VIOLATION Active;

WALLACE, BARRY JR., OTHER: HOUSED FOR OTHER LAW Active.

MAY 29

BODIFORD, RICHARD EDWARD JR., APD: SPICE/SYNTHETIC MARIJUANA/CANNABINOIDS, POSSESSION OF Active; DUI — DRUGS, LESS SAFE Active;

FLEMING, JOSHUA JERMAINE, APD: THEFT BY TAKING — MISDEMEANOR, $1,500 OR LESS Active; OBSTRUCTING OR HINDERING PERSONS MAKING EMERGENCY TELEPHONE CALL Active; PROBATION VIOLATION Active;

HAMPTON, MONQUAVIOUS KWMIL, ADDU: MARIJUANA — PURCHASE, POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTE, SELL, DISPENSE, Active; DRUG-RELATED OBJECTS, POSSESSION AND USE OF Active; MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION, DISPENSING, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHIN 1,000 FEET OF HOUSING PROJECT Active;

HEATH, MARCUS DWAYNE, GSP: WINDOW TINT/GLAZING VIOLATION Released; SUSPENDED OR REVOKED DRIVER'S LICENSE Released; DUI - DRUGS - LESS SAFE Released;

JACKSON, ROBERT CHARLES, APD: FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE — MISDEMEANOR Active; AGGRAVATED ASSAULT — OTHER Active;

LAMAR, COREY JAMAAL, DCP: SUSPENED, CANCELED, REVOKED VEHICLE REGISTRATION Active; NO INSURANCE Active; SUSPENDED OR REVOKED DRIVER'S LICENSE Active; PROBATION VIOLATION Active;

LAW, KEISHA LASHON, OTHER: HOUSED FOR OTHER LAW Active;

MORGAN, JAMAL TYRELL, APD: DISORDERLY CONDUCT Active;

NEELY, CHRISTOPHER MAURICE, APD: SIMPLE BATTERY — FAMILY VIOLENCE Active; THEFT BY TAKING — MISDEMEANOR, $1,500 OR LESS Active; OBSTRUCTING OR HINDERING PERSONS MAKING EMERGENCY TELEPHONE CALL Active;

PADGETT, RAYMOND, OTHER: HOUSED FOR OTHER LAW Active;

PONDS, TARSHA JEWELLENE, SO: CRIMINAL TRESPASS — FAMILY VIOLENCE Active;

RACHEL, WILLIAM HOLLY, SO: SUSPENDED OR REVOKED DRIVER'S LICENSE Active; EXPIRED VEHICLE/TRAILER REGISTRATION Active; NO INSURANCE Active; HOLD FOR OTHER LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY Active;

SANDERS, BARRY LECONTE JR., ADDU: MARIJUANA — PURCHASE, POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTE, SELL, DISPENSE, Released; DRUG-RELATED OBJECTS, POSSESSION AND USE OF Active;

WALKER, DAVID JAROD, APD: CRIMINAL TRESPASS — NO PROPERTY DAMAGE Released;

WALKER, RAKEEM ELISIAH, SO: FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE — FELONY Active;

WILCOX, VONKEETER VONTAI, APD: TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS — FELONY Active;

WILLIAMS, ROOSEVELT JR., APD: GIVING FALSE NAME, ADDRESS OR BIRTH DATE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT Released;

WILSON, MICHELLE TAMELYA, ADDU: MARIJUANA — PURCHASE, POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTE, SELL, DISPENSE, Active; COCAINE, POSSESSION OF Active; POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING COMMISSION OF OR ATTEMPTED FELONY Active; DRUG-RELATED OBJECTS, POSSESSION AND USE OF Active; MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION, DISPENSING, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHIN 1,000 FEET OF HOUSING PROJECT Active.