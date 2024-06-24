Dougherty County Jail staff discovers deceased inmate during Monday check

ALBANY – The death of a 57-year-old Dougherty County Jail inmate is under investigation, with an autopsy scheduled for later this week, but so far officials said the death appears to be from natural causes.

Jail personnel discovered inmate Terri Davis unresponsive at about 10:05 a.m. Monday during a regular check of the cell. She was the lone occupant of the cell.

Davis, who was arrested four days prior on a disorderly conduct charge, had been under mental health observation, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Col. John Ostrander, who oversees jail operations, said.

“We had her on a special watch,” he said. “We were checking up on her on a regular basis. It was just a routine cell check.”

The sheriff’s office will conduct an investigation, and Sheriff Kevin Sproul has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct an investigation, Ostrander said.

“Our investigation primarily focuses on our procedures, our policies, any infractions that would result in disciplinary action, whether we need to look at procedures” he said. “The GBI looks at whether anyone committed any criminal infractions.”

The autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said. The coroner pronounced Davis dead at the facility at about 10:45 a.m. Monday.

The last inmate death at the facility occurred about two years ago, and the result was ruled to have been natural causes, Ostrander said.

“It can be really unnerving for our staff to discover something like that,” he said. “We’re just trying to take care of our staff and make sure they have the emotional support they need. They were pretty shaken up.

“We’re also keeping the family in our thoughts and prayers.”