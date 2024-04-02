Dougco approves ordinance prohibiting immigrants arriving on buses
Douglas County commissioners approved an ordinance that creates fines for drivers caught unloaded immigrants in the county. oooo One commissioner said this ordinance stemmed from theories Denver might send immigrants from the city to neighboring communities, a claim the city of Denver denied. Denver city data shows the levels of immigrants arriving is the lowest in months. Dougco acknowledged the county has not received any busloads of immigrants, but the ordinance is preemptive.