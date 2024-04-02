DoubleTree by Hilton hosting job open house with KCC

Residents can learn about more than 170 jobs available at the new DoubleTree by Hilton in Battle Creek at an open house hosted by Kellogg Community College and partners later this month.

DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Battle Creek on Monday, April 1, 2024.

DoubleTree by Hilton Battle Creek Open House will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. April 17, in the lobby of the Binda Performing Arts Center, on campus at 450 North Ave. in Battle Creek. The event is free and open to the public.

Attendees will have a chance to learn about the new jobs coming when the new hotel opens later this year and can meet with community partners – including KCC – for information about specialized training. The former McCamly Plaza Hotel is expected to reopen as a DoubleTree by Hilton as early as August.

Partner organizations and vendors include 6PM Hospitality Partners, Battle Creek Public Schools, Battle Creek Unlimited, the Burma Center, the Calhoun Area Career Center, the Calhoun County Visitors Bureau, Grand Valley State University, Goodwill Industries of Central Michigan’s Heartland, the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association, Michigan Works! Southwest, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, the Woman’s Co-op and Voces.

For more information, contact KCC Career Services Director Patrick Casey at caseyp@kellogg.edu or (269) 565-2636.

