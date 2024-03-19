Doubleheader for SpaceX! Where to watch rocket launches in Daytona, New Smyrna, Oak Hill

A pair of SpaceX rocket launches are scheduled this week, and it's the perfect way to kick off the weekend!

NASA announced the upcoming CRS-30 mission — where a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a Dragon cargo spacecraft carrying science experiments, supplies and equipment to the International Space Station. Liftoff is scheduled for 4:55 p.m. EST Thursday, March 21.

That rocket will lift off from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Afterward, the first-stage booster will produce sonic booms in Brevard County by targeting a landing at the military installation.

A day later, SpaceX will potentially deliver a batch of Starlink internet satellites. Launch window is from 7:55 p.m. EST Friday, March 22, to 12:26 a.m. Saturday, March 23.

Both rocket launch times occur in the late afternoon to evening — when Florida spring weather boasts cooler temperatures and slightly breezy conditions. The “where to watch a rocket launch” guide below features many beach spots.

If you missed the March 15 launch, which was Florida's 17th so far this year from Kennedy Space Center and neighboring Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, it was a beautiful sight. And if it seems like there have been a lot of SpaceX rocket launches lately, there have. After 13 rockets lifted off through the end of February, officials have projected the 2024 total could reach an unprecedented 111 launches — led by SpaceX. The company's Starlink internet-satellite constellation missions comprise the bulk of the Cape's launch total.

Here's info about the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch on Thursday, March 22, which could be visible from parts of Volusia County (see below for our recommendations on how to watch the rocket launches and where to go).

The NASA CRS-30 rocket launch mission and the SpaceX Starlink launches are mentioned in USA TODAY Network's rocket launch calendar for the month, which is updated frequently. (Check that link often for rocket launch times and dates because they are routinely subject to change for a variety of reasons.) FLORIDA TODAY, a USA TODAY Network-Florida newspaper, provides interactive launch coverage at floridatoday.com/space with frequent updates on launches at least 90 minutes in advance, sometimes longer, depending on the mission. For questions or comments, email Space Reporter Rick Neale at rneale@floridatoday.com or tweet him @rickneale1 on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter.

Thursday, March 21: NASA's SpaceX CRS-30 launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida

Mission: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a Dragon cargo spacecraft carrying science investigations, supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.

Launch: 4:55 p.m. EST Thursday, March 22

Location: Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Local sonic boom: Yes

Booster landing: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Live coverage: Starts two hours before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space.

Friday, March 22: SpaceX Starlink 6-45 launch from Kennedy Space Center, Florida

Though SpaceX has yet to publicly confirm this mission's existence, a National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency navigational warning indicates a rocket launch window will open Friday night. More details:

Mission: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a batch of Starlink internet satellites from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Launch window: 7:55 p.m. EST Friday, March 23, to 12:26 a.m. Saturday, March 24

Location: Launch pad 39A

Trajectory: Southeast

Local sonic boom: No

Booster landing: Drone ship out on the Atlantic Ocean

Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space.

How to watch SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Florida online?

If you want to watch live rocket launch coverage, USA TODAY Network's Space Team will provide updates at floridatoday.com/space, starting about 90 minutes before launch time. You can download the free app for iPhone or Android or type floridatoday.com/space into your browser.

Watching a rocket launch or waiting for that launch window while at the beach is a pretty Florida thing to do.

In Volusia County, immediately north of Brevard County — home to Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station — you can get a great view of a SpaceX, NASA or United Launch Alliance rocket launch.

The best views to watch a rocket launch from here is along the beach. Look due south. Readers have also mentioned seeing a rocket launch from New Smyrna Beach, Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach. Here are some recommended spots:

• South New Smyrna Beach (Canaveral National Seashore), there may be parking costs. New Smyrna Beach features 17 miles of white sandy beaches. An electic and quaint beach town, despite its reputation as the "Shark Bite Capital of the World," New Smyrna Beach has always been a haven for surfers who come for the waves.

Dinner and a launch: Perfect for a SpaceX or NASA rocket launch, best waterfront restaurants in Volusia County

• Mary McLeod Bethune Beach Park, 6656 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach. Bethune Beach, which is 3.5 miles south of New Smyrna Beach and one mile north of the Apollo Beach entrance to Canaveral National Seashore Park, has restrooms, picnic pavilions, showers and nearly 800 feet of beachfront sidewalk, according to Volusia County's site. The nearby riverside park area is across South Atlantic Avenue with tennis courts, pickle ball courts, basketball and volleyball courts, playground, fishing pier and restrooms. The river by the park can be a great viewing spot for manatees, dolphins and pelicans.

• Apollo Beach at Canaveral National Seashore (south of New Smyrna Beach). Canaveral National Seashore runs along Florida's East Coast in Volusia County and Brevard County. To access Apollo Beach, take Interstate 95 to exit 249, then travel east until it turns into State Road A1A. Follow SR A1A south to the park entrance.

• Oak Hill riverfront is the southernmost city in South Volusia County.

• Sunrise Park, 275 River Road, Oak Hill

• Goodrich's Seafood and Oyster House back deck, 253 River Road, Oak Hill

• Seminole Rest national historic site, 211 River Road, Oak Hill

• Riverbreeze Park, 250 H.H. Burch Road, Oak Hill

• Mary Dewees Park, 178 N. Gaines St., Oak Hill. Facilities include a rental building,playground, baseball field, basketball courts, tennis courts, outdoorrestrooms, pavilions, picnic areas and grills.

• Nancy Cummings Park, 232 Cummings St., Oak Hill. Facilities include playground, baseball field, basketball courts, outdoor pavilion and restrooms.

• Jimmie Vann Sunrise Park, 275 River Road, Oak Hill. This location has about 350 feet of beautifully restored shoreline, according to the city of Oak Hill online. Facilities include pavilion, picnic tables and kayak launching facilities.

• A.C. Delbert Dewees Municipal Pier, 243 River Road, Oak Hill. Facilities include a520-foot observation pier with two covered decks and seating, the city of Oak Hill site states.

• Bird Observation Pier on River Road across from A.C. Delbert Municipal Pier (see above). Facilities include a 100-foot observation pier.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX NASA CRS-30 launch in Florida: How to watch from Volusia County