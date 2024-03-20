Doubleheader for SpaceX! Where to watch rocket launches in Sebastian, Vero Beach,

A pair of SpaceX rocket launches are scheduled this week, and it's the perfect way to kick off the weekend!

NASA announced the upcoming CRS-30 mission — where a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a Dragon cargo spacecraft carrying science experiments, supplies and equipment to the International Space Station. Liftoff is scheduled for 4:55 p.m. EDT Thursday, March 21.

That rocket will lift off from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Afterward, the first-stage booster will produce sonic booms in Brevard County by targeting a landing at the military installation.

A day later, SpaceX will potentially deliver a batch of Starlink internet satellites. Launch window is from 7:55 p.m. EST Friday, March 22, to 12:26 a.m. Saturday, March 23.

Both rocket launch times occur in the late afternoon to evening — when Florida spring weather boasts cooler temperatures and slightly breezy conditions. The “where to watch a rocket launch” guide below features many beach spots.

If you missed the March 15 launch, which was Florida's 17th so far this year from Kennedy Space Center and neighboring Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, it was a beautiful sight. And if it seems like there have been a lot of SpaceX rocket launches lately, there have. After 13 rockets lifted off through the end of February, officials have projected the 2024 total could reach an unprecedented 111 launches — led by SpaceX. The company's Starlink internet-satellite constellation missions comprise the bulk of the Cape's launch total.

Here's info about the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch on Thursday, March 22, which could be visible from parts of the Treasure Coast (see below for our recommendations on how to watch the rocket launches and where to go).

The NASA CRS-30 rocket launch mission and the SpaceX Starlink launches are mentioned in USA TODAY Network's rocket launch calendar for the month, which is updated frequently. (Check that link often for rocket launch times and dates because they are routinely subject to change for a variety of reasons.) FLORIDA TODAY, a USA TODAY Network-Florida newspaper, provides interactive launch coverage at floridatoday.com/space with frequent updates on launches at least 90 minutes in advance, sometimes longer, depending on the mission. For questions or comments, email Space Reporter Rick Neale at rneale@floridatoday.com or tweet him @rickneale1 on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter.

Thursday, March 21: NASA's SpaceX CRS-30 launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida

Mission: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a Dragon cargo spacecraft carrying science investigations, supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.

Launch: 4:55 p.m. EST Thursday, March 22

Location: Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Local sonic boom: Yes

Booster landing: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Live coverage: Starts two hours before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space.

Friday, March 22: SpaceX Starlink 6-42 launch from Kennedy Space Center, Florida

Though SpaceX has yet to publicly confirm this mission's existence, a National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency navigational warning indicates a rocket launch window will open Friday night. More details:

Mission: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a batch of Starlink internet satellites from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Launch window: 7:55 p.m. EST Friday, March 23, to 12:26 a.m. Saturday, March 24

Location: Launch pad 39A

Trajectory: Southeast

Local sonic boom: No

Booster landing: Drone ship out on the Atlantic Ocean

Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space.

How to watch SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Florida online?

If you want to watch live rocket launch coverage, USA TODAY Network's Space Team will provide updates at floridatoday.com/space, starting about 90 minutes before launch time. You can download the free FLORIDA TODAY app for iPhone or Android or type floridatoday.com/space into your browser.

Watching a rocket launch or waiting for that launch window while at the beach is so Florida.

The best views to watch a rocket launch from neighboring Brevard County, aka the Space Coast, is here along the beach. Visibility in Indian River County, St. Lucie County and Martin County, part of the Treasure Coast, will depend on weather conditions, and people should make sure not to block traffic or rights of way on bridges and to follow posted rules at beaches. Look due north. Here are some recommended spots, from closest to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Kennedy Space Center to farthest:

• Pretty much anywhere in Brevard, you'll get a view of the rocket launch. That includes Melbourne Beach, which borders Indian River County, or from Grant-Valkaria along the Indian River Lagoon.

• Sebastian Inlet Park, 9700 S. State Road A1A, Melbourne Beach (there is a cost to enter)

• Wabasso Beach Park, 1808 Wabasso Beach Road, Wabasso

• Ambersands Beach Park, 12566 N. SR A1A, Vero Beach (free parking)

• South Beach Park, 1700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach (free parking)

• Alma Lee Loy Bridge in Vero Beach

• Merrill Barber Bridge in Vero Beach

• Fort Pierce Inlet, 905 Shorewinds Drive

• Blind Creek Beachside North and South, South Ocean Drive or SR A1A on Hutchinson Island in Fort Pierce

• Blue Heron Beach, 2101 Blue Heron Blvd., Fort Pierce

• Frederick Douglass Memorial Park, 3600 S. Ocean Drive, Fort Pierce

• Dollman Park Beachside, 9200 South Ocean Drive, Jensen Beach

• Herman's Bay Beach, 7880 South Ocean Drive, Jensen Beach

• John Brooks Park Beachside, 3300 S Ocean Drive, Fort Pierce

• Middle Cove Beach, 4600 South Ocean Drive, Fort Pierce

• Normandy Beach in Jensen Beach

• Pepper Park Beachside, 3302 N. SR A1A, Fort Pierce,

• Walton Rocks Beach, which has a dog park, 6700 South Ocean Drive, Jensen Beach

• Waveland Beach, 10350 S. Ocean Drive, Jensen Beach

• House of Refuge and beach, 301 S.E. MacArthur Blvd., Stuart

• State Road A1A causeway in Stuart

