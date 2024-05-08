Double Trouble: Albuquerque police searching for twins accused of crimes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police believe a pair of Albuquerque twins are back up to their old tricks. “There’s been several incidents, just this year alone, a lot of those involving various felonies, robbery charges on some of them, some of them aggravated shoplifting,” said Jeff Barnard, Commander of the Investigative Services Division within the Albuquerque Police Department.

Barnard is well aware of the twins and how dangerous he says they can be. “The volume in which they’re doing it is greatly concerning especially with how violent they are.”

The twins, Daniel and Dominic Chavez-Montoya are accused of not only shoplifting from a handful of stores in southwest Albuquerque a few months ago, but also beating up the employees. “They go in and they immediately start battering the employees, spraying them with OC spray or bear mace, they take a bunch of things behind the counter, I mean it was completely without the employees doing anything, no warning,” Barnard said.

But now, police say these two are still indulging in their bad habits. Dominic is now accused of shoplifting from a Lowe’s in northwest Albuquerque, stealing more than $2,400 in merchandise. Then he’s accused of going to another Lowe’s on Juan Tabo where he attempted to steal but was unsuccessful.

Police say catching the twins is a top priority. “When you have people behaving like this, it’s only a matter of time before somebody gets seriously injured and we want to avoid that at all costs, so it’s of the utmost importance,” Barnard said.

They both have several felony warrants. If you have any information, you’re encouraged to call police or Crime Stoppers.

