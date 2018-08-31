Police investigate possible terror link to double stabbing at Amsterdam station

Dutch police officers point their guns at a wounded 19-year-old man who was shot by police after stabbing two people in the central railway station in Amsterdam - Tdwholesale

A knife attacker on Friday stabbed two people at Amsterdam's Central Station before being shot by police in a suspected terror attack, Dutch police said.

The suspect was identified late on Friday evening as a 19-year-old Afghan man with a German residency permit.

"We are seriously taking into account that there was a terrorist motive," Frans Zuiderhoek, Amsterdam police spokesman, told AFP.

Witnesses described scenes of panic earlier as gunshots sounded and thousands of commuters and tourists were evacuated from the rail terminus shortly after midday.

"Around 12.10 a man in the west side tunnel of Amsterdam Central Station stabbed two other people and directly after that he was shot by the police," another police spokesman Rob van der Veen said, adding terrorism was not being ruled out by investigators.

"The two people are very badly injured, and they were brought to the hospital," he said.

"We are looking at all scenarios, also the worst scenario, which is terrorism."

Policemen and forensic scientists are at work after a stabbing incident at the central station in Amsterdam Credit: REMKO DE WAAL/AFP More

One witness said he saw a young man "stumble" into his flower shop at the station with a bleeding wound to his hand.

"Shortly afterwards I heard some shots and I know something has gone badly wrong," Richard Snelders told the ANP news agency. A while later he saw another man lying on the ground nearby, he said.

"The first thing that comes up in your mind is that it's a terror attack. After all, you are at Amsterdam Central Station. There was a lot of panic," Snelders said.

Police quickly arrived at the scene with video images showing police ordering the suspect in English to "stay down" after he had been shot.

"It happened really quickly," Mr Snelders said.

Images posted on social media showed security guards ushering passengers towards exits and paramedics arriving at the scene with stretchers.

Mr Zuiderhoek said the knifeman's condition was not life-threatening, but that he had been shot in the lower body.

"At this moment he is under police custody in hospital. He is being questioned about his motive," Mr Zuiderhoek added.

Dutch police were also in close contact with their German counterparts in regards to the suspect's background, he added.

Policemen are at work after the stabbing incident Credit: SEM VAN DER WAL/AFP More

Initially, police said that the station - located in the Dutch capital's historic canal-ringed city centre - had been evacuated and closed off to all rail traffic.