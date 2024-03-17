Double shooting suspect given time to find another attorney

Mar. 17—A Lockport man awaiting trial in a case involving a shooting downtown that killed one and seriously injured was given two weeks to obtain a new attorney before his next scheduled appearance before Judge Mario A. Giacobbe.

Joshua Z. Chandler, 22, is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the July 2 shooting death of 27-year-old Rakeem Hamilton. Police allege Chandler fired a handgun into a vehicle at Locust and Walnut streets and shot two people: Hamilton and an unnamed female who survived being shot in the face.

Chandler had written a letter to Niagara County Court Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek on Dec. 5 while his case was pending in her court. The letter was submitted to Giacobbe for preparation of Chandler's March 11 court appearance.

Chandler also passed in "unsworn, un-notorized," document to Giacobbe on March 11, that stated that appointed Public Defender Joseph A. Catalano had represented a victim of the pending trial and therefore had a conflict of interest.

Catalano was not present at the court-ordered conference and the case was handled by another public defender who said she was not familiar enough with the case to comment.

Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffmann said she was unaware as to whether Chandler's facts were straight, but noted that if there was a conflict, it would be with the surviving victim as she would be the only one cross-examined by Catalano at trial.

Giacobbe said that a new lawyer may take some time "to get up to speed," and he wanted to "keep things on track," for the pending jury trial scheduled for Oct. 7.

He also noted that Catalano had to be present for the appearance

All parties agreed on a court appearance for March 25.