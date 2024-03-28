Double shooting leaves teen dead; stray bullet nearly hits driver
According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, a stray bullet grazed a 55-year-old man's clothes as he was driving by the scene.
According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, a stray bullet grazed a 55-year-old man's clothes as he was driving by the scene.
Who knew there was a storage solution for all of your extra, unused hangers?
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
MMA is governed by a life cycle that is as brutal as it is brief. Weidman, 39, knows his career is winding down, but he's not done yet.
The Chiefs' coach had a pretty good toss to start the Royals' season.
We asked pain management experts about the best topical pain relief creams, what to look for, what to avoid and which are the best on the market today
Kia recalls 427,404 units of the 2020-2024 Telluride over the risk of vehicle movement or rollaway while in Park, the culprit a front driveshaft assembly.
How #CancerTok has helped patients find community and a chance to raise awareness — and what experts make of it.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss the Warriors overcoming Draymond Green’s ejection, the timetable on Joel Embiid’s return from knee surgery, the Timberwolves’ sale blowing up and much more.
This little charmer can hold French onion soup, mac and cheese and more. It's so cute!
The brand that's graced Oprah's Favorite Things list five times is a haven for pajamas, towels, 'the softest ever' sheets and more.
This morning, Skyflow announced that it has raised a $30 million Series B extension led by Khosla Ventures. The deal is interesting on a number of fronts, including the round's structure and how Skyflow has been impacted by the growth of AI. The new capital comes after Skyflow expanded its data privacy business to support new AI technologies last year.
iSeeCars' latest study found that several used models depreciate so slowly that it's a better idea to buy them new.
Clark may not be able to attend if Iowa reaches the Final Four.
Major League Baseball opens its 2024 season on Thursday with 13 games, including Yankees vs. Astros and Cardinals vs. Dodgers.
These portable companions have come a long way — today, they're moisturizing, fast-absorbing and easy to use.
Ibotta confidently submitted an S-1 filing with the SEC on March 22 with the intent to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. The 13-year-old cash-back startup looks to make its public debut after turning profitable and recording impressive revenue growth in 2023. The company reported $320 million in revenue in 2023, up 52% from 2022 when it produced $210 million in revenue.
Rodriguez and Lore were seeking to acquire an additional 40% stake to take over the majority share of the Timberwolves and Lynx.
As the election cycle heats up, Instagram and Threads will be cooling down the amount of political content entering many users' feeds. If you're already wondering how to get that kind of content back into your feed, you can follow our guide on changing Instagram's political settings here. Meta has made an effort to decrease the reach of news and political content across its platforms, especially in regards to content that is algorithmically recommended versus being surfaced from a direct connection to an individual or account.
With the version 1.6.0 update for Tamagotchi Uni that rolled out on March 19, Bandai opened the Tama Portal and introduced DLC called Tamaverse Tickets, which unlock new areas. The first two are Very Berry Land and the LoveMelo Concert.
Two weeks ago, TechCrunch broke the news that LinkedIn was getting into games, helping users "deepen relationships" through puzzle-based interactions. It's as if LinkedIn is targeting a whole new "type" of user -- one caught in limbo somewhere between two other well-known social networks. Wordle's viral growth kicked off on Twitter, leading The New York Times to dole out a reported seven-figure sum for the web-based word game.