Double shooting kills man, injures another on Kansas City’s East Side

One man is dead, and another man was injured in a shooting Wednesday night on Kansas City’s East Side, a police spokesman said.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers heard shots being fired near the area of East 27th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard, which is the border of East Community Team South and South Blue Valley neighborhoods in Kansas City, said Sgt. Phil DiMartino with the Kansas City Police Department.

When officers went to the area where they believed the gunfire came from, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical workers declared the man deceased, DiMartino said.

Officers found another man nearby who also had been shot. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, DiMartino said.

Detectives and investigators gathered evidence and interviewed potential witnesses. Detectives worked to determine what led up to the shooting.

No suspect information was released.

The killing is Kansas City’s 36th homicide of the year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. By this time last year, which was Kansas City’s deadliest year, there were 44 homicides. In 2023, there were 185 homicides recorded.

Anyone with information about Friday morning’s homicide is urged to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted to the hotline. People can also call homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043.