Double shooting in New Jersey ends with suspect’s arrest

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A more than five-hour manhunt for a double shooting suspect in Carteret, N.J., came to an end with the alleged murderer being arrested in the backyard of a nearby home.

The arrest was caught on ring doorbell video.

Orlando Suarez says he was inside his house on Post Avenue when he saw the man run into his backyard, followed by dozens of police officers.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. Around 9:30 Wednesday morning, police say the man, who is described as 20 to 30 years old, shot two women outside a home on Roosevelt Avenue.

The women were shot in the driveway of the house. Neighbors say the women did not live at that home. One woman was declared dead. The other remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Police have not released the identities of the women or given a motive for the shooting.

