Double shooting critically injures two men

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A double shooting has left two men critically injured, police say.

At 5:02 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of E.H. Crump Boulevard regarding a shooting.

Officers located two males with apparent gunshot wounds. They were both taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

