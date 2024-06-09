Double shooting critically injures men in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in South Memphis has left two men critically injured, police say.

At 1:51 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Phelan Avenue regarding a shooting.

When they arrived, officers located two male victims with apparent gunshot wounds. They were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

