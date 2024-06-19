Double shooting at Cleveland bar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Two people were taken to a nearby hospital after a double shooting at a Cleveland bar.

The incident happened at midnight on Wednesday at Christine’s Bar and Lounge near St. Clair Avenue and E. 140th Street.

Officers could be seen marking evidence on the sidewalk and parking lot.

According to officials, a 61-year-old man was transported to the hospital in critical condition and a 53-year-old woman was taken with minor injuries.

It’s not clear what caused the shooting. There’s been no word on a suspect.

