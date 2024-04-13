Double homicide victim is related to man killed in K Street shooting

TechCrunch

Tesla has slashed the price of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software subscription to $99 per month, down from $199 per month, as the electric vehicle maker aims to boost adoption of its advanced driver assistance system ahead of first-quarter earnings. The price cut comes a couple of weeks after Tesla launched a free one-month trial of FSD for every customer in the U.S. with a compatible Tesla. Formerly known as FSD Beta, Tesla is now referring to the software as "Supervised FSD" to make it clear that the software doesn't turn Teslas into autonomous vehicles, and human drivers still need to supervise the not-so-self-driving software.