Double homicide under investigation in Central City

TechCrunch

Google has terminated the employment of 28 employees following a prolonged sit-in protest at the company's Sunnyvale and New York offices. The protests were in response to Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion cloud computing contract inked by Google and Amazon with the Israeli government and its military three years ago. The controversial project, which also reportedly includes the provision of advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, allegedly has strict contractual stipulations that prevent Google and Amazon from bowing to boycott pressure -- this effectively means that they must continue providing services to Israel no matter what.