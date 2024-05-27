Double homicide suspect still on the run after killing pregnant woman, 16-year-old in Dayton

The man police say is responsible for a double homicide is still on the loose five days after the killings that stunned a family and a community.

Investigators are still trying to track down 32-year-old Nicole Cunigan Jr.

The shooting happened shortly before 6:20 a.m. Wednesday to the 1400 block of Shaftesbury Road, News Center 7 previously reported.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 32-year-old Precious Taste and 16-year-old Deante Johnson.

