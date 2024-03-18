Double fatal fire in Brooklyn ruled a homicide: sources

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) – The deaths of two men in a Brooklyn fire on Sunday have been deemed a homicide, according to sources.

The medical examiner believes that the two died before the fire started, sources said. The fire broke out at a four-story building in Bath Beach on Bay 29th Street around 7 p.m., according to authorities.

Flames could be seen bursting out of windows and smoke covered the block. At least 60 firefighters and first responders were at the scene, officials said.

Child, 3, found dead with head, neck trauma in Brooklyn: NYPD

The victims were found on the second floor, police said. One of them was found with a stab wound to the neck and the other had severe head trauma, according to sources.

Officials haven’t revealed the cause of the fire or any suspect information. The identities of the victims have not been released.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.