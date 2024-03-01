Double Eagle II Airport preparing for large expansion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The aviation landscape in New Mexico is gearing up for significant changes as Double Eagle II Airport undergoes a monumental expansion project, responding to the soaring demand for hangar space and improved aviation facilities.

Kenny Hinkes, the developer and co-owner of “Flying High Hangers”, highlighted the pressing issue, stating, “There are 4,000 airplanes registered in the state of New Mexico and only 400 hangars.” This stark statistic underscores the need for expanded infrastructure to accommodate the state’s growing aviation sector.

Recognized as one of the busiest small airports in the state, Double Eagle Airport is now gearing up for even greater activity. Manny Manriquez, Deputy Director for innovation and commercial development for the City of Albuquerque’s Aviation Department, stated, “This is the first such development in 25 years. And so, it’s been very quiet up here.”

Situated on the west mesa, Double Eagle II Airport is currently in the midst of a massive expansion initiative. Nearly 100 hangars are slated to be added to its lot, with the first 46 already under construction. Hinkes elaborated on the hangar design, “The smaller hangars will accommodate a single-engine, piston, or single twin-engine airplane. The larger ones are a little more flexible. And then the third and fourth rows were flexible on the design, we’re sort of designing the rows to the demand.”

Beyond hangar construction, Double Eagle II is set to unveil a new general aviation terminal, spanning an impressive 6,000-7,000 square feet. Manriquez explained the rationale behind the terminal and its role in enhancing the customer experience for chartered flights and private aircraft, providing access to a 24/7 facility.

Plans for a new film and TV studio near the airport are expected to catalyze economic growth in both Double Eagle Two and the greater Albuquerque area, according to Manriquez.

William Fitzpatrick, Aviation Safety and Education Administrator with the New Mexico Department of Transportation spoke on the far-reaching impact of these developments, stating, “I think this gives an ample opportunity for at least in the heart of New Mexico to be able to go out and reach every bit of New Mexico in a fraction of the time, and that time is so important to everybody.”

Construction on the first 46 hangars is scheduled for completion by 2026.

