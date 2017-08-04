Double Drunk-Driving Drama for Parents

In Livingston County, Michigan, a 36-year-old mother was reportedly stopped on a Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated with her two small children in the car.

According to the police report, she called her 39-year-old husband to pick up the kids, but upon arrival, the police determined that he was also intoxicated and arrested him too. The children were ultimately sent home with their grandmother.

“I hope they’re getting help,” observes Plastic Surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon. “This is two wrongs that definitely don’t make a right.”

“We’ve got to stop this,” adds ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork. This situation is a tragedy waiting to happen, and these parents need help.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction please call the confidential and free National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP or visit their website.