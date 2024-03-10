Double check your polling location: Several polling places changed for March primary

Some Summit County voters will need to visit new polling locations for the March 19 primary.

According to the Summit County Board of Elections, the following polling locations have changed:

Christian Healthcare Ministries, 800 Wooster Road North in Barberton, is permanently closed as a polling location. Voters assigned to precincts Barberton 1-A, 1-B, 1-C and 2-B will vote at Barberton High School, at 555 Barber Road;

Church in the Falls, at 837 Chestnut Blvd. in Cuyahoga Falls, is permanently closed as a polling location. Voters assigned to precincts Cuyahoga Falls 2-A and 2-B will vote at DeWitt Elementary School, 425 Falls Avenue;

St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church, at 555 South Cleveland-Massillon Road in Fairlawn, is permanently closed as a polling location. Voters assigned to precinct Fairlawn 1-A will vote at Grace Church – Bath Extension, at 565 South Cleveland-Massillon Road. Voters assigned to precincts Fairlawn 2-A and 3-A will vote at Crosspoint Alliance Church, at 855 Rothrock Road in Copley;

Hudson High School Auxiliary Gym and the Hudson High School Wrestling Room, at 2500 Hudson Aurora Road in Hudson, are permanently closed as polling locations. Voters assigned to precincts Hudson 4-A, 1-C, 4-C, and 4-D will vote at Hudson City Schools administrative office at Evamere, 76 North Hayden Parkway;

Coventry Fitness Center, at 3089 Manchester Road in Akron, is permanently closed as a polling location. Voters assigned to precincts Coventry Twp A and C will vote at Coventry High School, at 1135 Portage Lakes Dr. in Coventry;

Voters assigned to precinct Twinsburg Township A are now permanently assigned to vote at Twinsburg Community Center's multipurpose room at 10260 Ravenna Road in Twinsburg.

Schumacher CLC, at 1020 Hartford Ave. in Akron, is closed for the March 19 primary. Voters assigned to precincts Akron 4-J and 4-L will vote at Lawton Street Community Center, 1225 Lawton St. in Akron; and

Voters assigned to precincts New Franklin 4-A and 4-B who previously voted at Apostolic Church Annex will now vote at Manchester Middle School, 760 West Nimisila Road in New Franklin.

All impacted voters have been mailed polling place change cards. In addition, registered voters may find their correct polling location by visiting the Precinct and Polling Location Info link at www.summitcountyboe.gov.

