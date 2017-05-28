Double for Benfica after Portuguese Cup win

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica added the Portuguese Cup to its league title after beating Guimaraes 2-1 in the final on Sunday.

Following an even first half at the National Stadium, Raul Jimenez and Eduardo Silva struck for Benfica early in the second half.

Jonas almost added a third when he hit the woodwork before Bongani Zunga added some drama to the final minutes, heading in for Guimaraes in the 79th.

It was Benfica's 26th Portuguese Cup and its 11th league and cup double.

Guimaraes beat Benfica 2-1 in the 2013 Portuguese Cup final, when it was coached by Rui Vitoria, currently Benfica's coach. That was Guimaraes' only cup triumph.