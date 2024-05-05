Dothan man dies in Blakely shooting; BPD

BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — A shooting in Blakely on Saturday night has claimed the life of a Dothan man.

Police say the shooting took place in an open lot between North Main Street and North Avenue in Blakely on Saturday night.

When officers arrived at the scene they found Escondarious Pinkney, 23 of Dothan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Pinkney was rushed to Early Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries, but officials say he later died at the hospital.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, police arrested and charged Antwain Thornton, 32 of Blakely with murder.

Thornton is currently being held in the Early County Jail and officials say additional assault and weapons charges will be filed against Thornton in the coming days.

The investigation is still active and police ask that anyone with information contact the Blakely Police Department at 229-723-3414 or 229-723-2201.

Stay with WDHN News as we bring you the latest developments in this case.

