Dothan man accused of killing army veteran enters plea of not guilty

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man accused of killing an army veteran in October 2023 has entered a plea of not guilty in a Houston County courtroom.

Sirrico Bennett, 48 of Dothan, is accused of shooting and killing Bernard Mandrell McClendon, who was found shot to death in the yard of a home in the 1100 block of Persimmon Street in Dothan.

Earlier this year, Bennett was indicted by a grand jury and on March 1 he entered a plea of not guilty in the case.

The lead investigator in the case testified in December 2023 that Bennett had a woman who would perform sexual favors for money and neighbors thought McClendon was a customer so that’s why he was after him and was threatening to kill him.

Anonymous neighbors say the two men had been feuding with each other and they heard gunshots during the early morning hours– DPD received tips through four anonymous witnesses pointing fingers at Bennett as the shooter.

During the hearing in December, the defense team questioned the investigator about those witnesses and their past, how there are no eyewitnesses to the shooting, and there’s no video evidence showing Bennett was involved with his death. The murder weapon has also not been found.

The defense team believes it’s hearsay and there’s no probable cause. They tried to get Bennett’s bond lowered but the judge ruled against it.

Bennett’s jury trial is scheduled to start on June 24.

