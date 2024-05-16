Dothan Housing, SEACH-AL 508 CoC Host Summer Homeless Connect

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Housing and the Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (SEACH) AL-508 Continuum of Care hosted an event today to provide unhoused and financially underserved people with the resources they need.

The Summer Homeless Connect at the Michael C. Patton Event Center provided those in need with clothing, shoes, socks, food, free bikes, and toiletries.

It also had legal assistance, domestic violence help, mental healthcare, veteran care, substance abuse resources, and more resources to help.

Organizers hoped to impact directly between 50 and 70 people.

Dothan Housing COO Dr. Michael Threatt believes holding these events more than once a year helps reach more people.

“This will allow us to see out there who is homeless but also ensure us that they receive those services,” he says.

SEACH’s Jack Porter says homelessness has several causes, and addressing all potential root causes is important to get people back on their feet.

He says, “Everybody has different needs. Our job, in this organization, is to address those needs and get you out of how you became homeless and get you into a better situation.”

